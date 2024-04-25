BRADLEY BEACH — A food pantry is looking for a new spot to serve the public. So far, a match hasn't been found at more than 100 potential locations.

The Bradley Food Pantry announced on Tuesday that after 40 years of providing goods to families in need, May 17 will be its last day.

According to the pantry's executive director, Linda Curtiss, the organization couldn't see eye to eye with the church that hosts it, and the decision was made to shutter the operation until a new location can be found.

St. James Episcopal Church, Bradley Beach has housed the Bradley Food Pantry for decades. (Google Maps) St. James Episcopal Church, Bradley Beach has housed the Bradley Food Pantry for decades. (Google Maps) loading...

"It just breaks my heart that this is what we have to do," Curtiss told New Jersey 101.5.

The pantry along 4th Ave. is currently serving 400 to 500 families per week, Curtiss said. Demand for assistance ballooned during the coronavirus pandemic and has remained high.

The pantry has been looking for a new location since August. According to the pantry's board, it's not easy to find a 2,000-square-foot space that provides adequate parking and is zoned to allow a food pantry.

The pantry has also looked beyond the borough's borders.

"The Bradley Food Pantry will not rest until we find a location where we can come back better and stronger than before, ready to help families in need once again," Curtiss said.

Anyone with information on a potential site for the pantry, or individuals with donation inquiries, can contact the pantry at bradleyfoodpantry@gmail.com.

Through May 17, the pantry will continue to operate three days per week: Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday evenings.

The pantry had been open five days per week but in March agreed with the church to only open on three days, Curtiss said.

Monmouth County and Ocean County residents can check here for soup kitchens and pantries in their area.

