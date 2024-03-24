NJ teen, 22-year-old man killed in separate Friday night crashes
🔴 16-year-old girl killed in Deptford
🔴 22-year-old man killed in Vorhees
🔴 Crashes happened hours apart
DEPTFORD — Two fatal crashes that happened within hours of each other in South Jersey on Friday remain under investigation.
The first crash happened around 8 p.m. in Deptford, according to Deptford police Det. Sgt. Bob Jones. Two vehicles crashed at the intersection of Hurffville Road and Deptford Center Road.
The driver of one car, a 17-year-old male from Gibbstown was seriously hurt and taken to Cooper University Hospital.
A 16-year-old female passenger in the vehicle died from her injuries, according to Jones. Authorities did not reveal her identity except that she was from Washington Township.
The driver of the other vehicle was a 27-year-old woman from Deptford. She was also injured and taken to the hospital.
Fatal crash in Vorhees
Around two hours later, Vorhees police were called to Haddonfield-Berlin Road near Lafayette Road.
Police officers found three vehicles were involved in a crash that included a head-on collision just after 10 p.m.
An initial investigation found a 2008 Honda heading south on Haddonfield-Berlin Road at a "high rate of speed" hit a 2024 Lexus SUV, police said. The force of the hit then sent the Honda across the double yellow lines and it hit a 2016 Chevy Traverse heading north.
The driver of the Honda was dead at the scene. He has been identified as a 22-year-old man from Berlin.
Nobody in the Lexus was injured while the driver of the Chevy was taken to the hospital. He was in stable condition as of noon Saturday, according to police.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
Here's how NJ prices have changed: Now, 10, 20 years ago
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
America's new #1 supermarket has 21 locations in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant