Popular grocery store, Sprouts, is expanding in New Jersey

It looks like South Jersey is getting a new Sprouts Farmers Market. The popular (and rapidly expanding) grocery chain has its sights set on West Deptford, according to 42 Freeway.

It will be the third Sprouts in New Jersey, with locations already in Haddon Twp. and Marlton.

While Sprouts is expanding across the nation, the bulk of its stores are in California.

The all-new Sprouts will be developed in the Southwood Shopping Center on Route 45 (Mantua Pike), on the right side of the shopping center. The new store will be approximately 23,000 square feet, which is the same size as the Haddon Township store, but around 10,000 square feet smaller than the Marlton location.

Sprouts offers a variety of fresh, natural, and organic foods at affordable prices. Founded in 2002, they have grown to over 380 stores across 23 states, primarily in the Western and Eastern United States.

Here is how Sprouts describes itself:

Focus on fresh produce:

🍎 Wide selection of fruits and vegetables, with a focus on locally sourced and seasonal options.

🍎 Organic produce at competitive prices.

🍎 Pre-cut and prepped options for convenience.

Healthy and natural grocery selection:

🍎 Meat and seafood from animals raised without antibiotics or hormones.

🍎 Dairy products, including organic and plant-based milk and cheese.

🍎 Dry goods like grains, beans, and snacks with natural and organic ingredients.

🍎 Frozen foods with simple, recognizable ingredients.

They also have prepared foods, competitive prices, and a commitment to sustainability.

The new Sprouts is still in the planning stage; no opening date has been announced.

