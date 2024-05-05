Police tackle 200-pound pig loose in South Jersey
🐷 Pig gets loose in Gloucester County
🐷 Police out out a wanted sign
🐷 A second pig was found in Mount Laurel
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — A pig that lives at a South Jersey farm is back in his pen after wandering the streets and meeting the neighbors.
Washington Township police got an unusual call on Friday afternoon.
Residents in the Heatherwood community reported that a pig was seen in traffic near the corner of Egg Harbor Road and County House Road.
Officers Frank Cicalese and Victor Rossi arrived and found the reports were true.
Cicalese said to 6abc that while his police training didn't cover arresting pigs, he still had some tricks from playing college football.
"I just jumped on top of it, tackled it. We tied it and that was it," said Cicalese.
After some wrestling and squealing, the 200-pound pig was captured.
Police put out a message on Facebook. They said the owner should come forward or "he is going to become our next K9!"
Soon after, Pumba's owner came forward. Police said a small child had left a gate open and allowed the pig to escape.
Second pig found in Mount Laurel
Oddly, police 15 miles away in Mount Laurel also found a pig on Friday.
The police department said on Facebook that the animal was given "pig-ture perfect accommodations."
Anyone who knows where the pig came from or where it belongs is asked to contact police.
