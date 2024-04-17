Macy’s to open its first small format store in New Jersey

As part of a new retail strategy, Macy’s is opening its first “small format” store in New Jersey this week.

According to an industry publication, Home Textiles, the Macy’s opening this week is in Mt. Laurel’s Centerton Square.

Macy’s first small format store opened in Dallas in 2020; they now have a dozen of them, with a goal of opening 30 within by the end of next year.

“Paired with a premier digital experience, these small-format stores enhance the company’s store portfolio with a mix of the best on- and off-mall locations, to deliver a seamless shopping experience across channels,” the company said in a statement.

Macys logo (Macys logo) loading...

In February, Macy’s announced that they would be closing down 150 stores in a move they called “A Bold New Chapter.” The small format stores are part of that strategy, although which stores will be shuttered has not been announced.

“We are making the necessary moves to reinvigorate relationships with our customers through improved shopping experiences, relevant assortments and compelling value,” said Tony Spring, CEO of Macy’s, Inc.

The small-format stores aim to bring the brand closer to existing and desired customers, encouraging more frequent visits. The stores typically span 30,000 to 50,000 square feet and are located in off-mall shopping centers.

Mike Brant - TSM Mike Brant - TSM loading...

The Mt. Laurel store will be going in where a Bed Bath and Beyond used to be. Another small format store is going to be in Ramsey, also in a former Bed Bath and Beyond. That store is expected to be open later this year.

A sad, desolate look at NJ's Old Monmouth Mall It was the last Christmas Eve for New Jersey's Monmouth Mall in Eatontown before major redevelopment in 2024. Here's what it looked like on that day. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Here's how NJ prices have changed: Now, 10, 20 years ago From food items to popular clothing to entertainment outings — here's a roundup of what things cost in 2023, as compared to estimates from 2013 and 2003. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.