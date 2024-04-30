Sudden death of NJ police officer, 29, stuns community

PASSAIC — The city was reeling after the sudden death of a 29-year-old police officer, who was a nephew of the mayor.

On Monday, Passaic Police Officer Brian Lora died of what his family members said appeared to be a heart attack, NorthJersey.com reported.

Passaic Mayor Hector Lora thanked the public for an outpouring of sympathy and support on the “beyond overwhelming” loss of his nephew.

Lora also shared a family photo as his Facebook profile, saying it was one of the last times he spent with his late nephew, brother and father at a family event a few years ago.

“May their souls rest in peace along with all of our loved ones that have passed on,” the mayor added.

Other police departments across New Jersey also shared condolences, including nearby Haledon and Paterson.

