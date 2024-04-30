Sudden death of NJ police officer, 29, stuns community
PASSAIC — The city was reeling after the sudden death of a 29-year-old police officer, who was a nephew of the mayor.
On Monday, Passaic Police Officer Brian Lora died of what his family members said appeared to be a heart attack, NorthJersey.com reported.
Passaic Mayor Hector Lora thanked the public for an outpouring of sympathy and support on the “beyond overwhelming” loss of his nephew.
Lora also shared a family photo as his Facebook profile, saying it was one of the last times he spent with his late nephew, brother and father at a family event a few years ago.
“May their souls rest in peace along with all of our loved ones that have passed on,” the mayor added.
SEE ALSO: Rookie NJ police officer dies after two weeks on the job
Other police departments across New Jersey also shared condolences, including nearby Haledon and Paterson.
