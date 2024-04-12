Two school buses collide in West Milford, NJ

🚍 One bus reportedly rear-ended the other

🚍 Two other cars were involved in the crash

🚍 Police did not disclose where the students on board attend school

WEST MILFORD — No students were injured in a collision involving two school buses Thursday afternoon.

West Milford police Lt. Eric Darnsteadt told NorthJersey.com that the "full" school buses bumped as they came to a quick stop on Route 23 at Paradise Road just before 3 p.m. to avoid a crash involving two cars. ABC 7 Eyewitness News reported one bus rear-ended the other.

No students on the bus were injured. One of the car drivers was taken to a hospital.

School attended by students on board not disclosed

Darnsteadt did not disclose which school the students attended or the circumstances of the crash involving the two cars.

The Paradise Knoll Elementary School is located near the crash location.

The crash closed the southbound lanes for about an hour, the NJ DOT told NorthJersey.com.

West Milford police on Friday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

