Truck explosion destroys residential sound wall along NJ Route 3

🔥 A sound wall along Route 3 was destroyed by the fire

🔥 The intense fire melted siding off the back of a house up against the wall

🔥 Water used by firefighters caused discoloration and low pressure for residents

CLIFTON — A truck explosion obliterated a sound barrier along Route 3 and melted the siding of a house Monday morning.

Route 3 was closed in both directions where the highway meets Route 46 and passes over Valley Road in Clifton after the tractor-trailer went up in flames around 9 a.m. The highway remained closed as of 11:45 a.m.

The front of the truck was burned beyond recognition. Several nearby homes have been evacuated, according to ABC 7 Eyewitness News.

Video shows flames coming out of a sewer

ABC 7 Eyewitness News said fuel that leaked into sewers also caught fire. Flames could be seen shooting through the sewer grate.

Clifton police told CBS New York there were some injuries. Police on Monday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

The Passaic Valley Water Commission said low water pressure and discoloration is due to the sudden rush of water used by firefighters, stirring up sediment in the pipes.

(WARNING: graphic language)

