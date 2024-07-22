New York Yankee executive’s wife found dead in NJ, report says

🔵 Former Mets general manager now works for the Yankees

The wife of New York Yankees executive Omar Minaya was found dead in their New Jersey home, according to a report by the New York Post.

The body of Rachel Minaya was discovered Saturday, according to a source that the Post said was close to the family but who the report did not name.

The couple owns a home in Harrington Park, according to property records.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office and the Harrington Park police did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information on Monday morning.

According to her Linkedin page, Rachel Minaya served as president of RMS Interior Design from 2012 to 2018.

Omar Minaya, left, kisses his son, Justin, 3, in 2012 Omar Minaya, left, kisses his son, Justin, 3, in 2012 (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) loading...

Omar Minaya's extensive baseball career

The couple has two adult sons, Justin and Teddy. Justin Minaya is in the Portland Trailblazers organization and also plays in the NBA G League.

Omar Minaya is a senior advisor for baseball operations of the New York Yankees. He was the first Hispanic general manager in Major League Baseball when he joined the Montreal Expos in 2002. He took on the same position with the Mets in 2004 and remained with the team until 2010.

He worked for the San Diego Padres before returning to the Mets in 2017. He joined the Yankees at the start of the 2023 season.

