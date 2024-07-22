Foreign national charged with abducting NJ teen for sex

☑️ A Guatemalan man made contact with a 14-year-old from Cape May County

☑️ He came to New Jersey after making arrangements to have sexual relations

☑️ She was found safe in Georgia

A foreign national was indicted on kidnapping charges that he contacted a Cape May County minor and arranged to meet her for sex.

Sergio Gomez, a.k.a. “Abner Abigail Chub-Choc,” 22, contacted the child online and by phone, federal prosecutors said.

Gomez, a citizen of Guatemala, came to New Jersey on July 30, 2023, and took the teen to Georgia with the intent to engage in sexual activity, investigators said.

FBI found the teen on Aug. 3, 2023.

Gomez is facing charges of enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity, transportation of a minor to engage in sexual activity, and kidnapping.

Teen reported missing

According to court documents in the case obtained by Patch, the victim was a 14-year-old Middle Township girl. She was reported missing before being found in Acworth, Georgia.

Gomez and a second man, Yester R. Montecillos-Vazquez, were charged with luring and conspiracy.

