Man accused of stashing hidden cams in Ocean City boardwalk bathrooms (Ocean City Police, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration)

OCEAN CITY — A 38-year-old Pennsylvania man has been accused of stashing hidden cameras in at least three public boardwalk bathrooms in Ocean City.

On Friday before 6:30 a.m., Harold Perkins was arrested at his Philadelphia home.

Perkins has been charged with six counts each of invasion of privacy and endangering the welfare of children, by manufacturing child pornography.

Hidden cameras were found in Ocean City public boardwalk bathrooms

On June 12 around 12:30 p.m., police had been alerted to one of the hidden recording devices inside a bathroom at 6th Street and the Boardwalk.

A woman found the first device, which was designed to look like a pen, tucked behind a trash can, 6ABC Action News reported.

Additional cameras were recovered from the public bathrooms at both 10th Street and 11th Street.

The incident is being investigated by the Police Department’s Detective Bureau.
As a result of the investigation, a suspect responsible for this incident was identified.

Perkins was in custody in Pennsylvania on Friday, before being sent to face charges in Cape May County.

Any potential information related to the investigation can be shared with the Ocean City Police Detective Bureau at 609-525-9131, or by email to Lt. Dan Lancaster at dlancaster@ocnj.us.

