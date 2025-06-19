A New Jersey elementary school teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a student and giving birth to his child has been indicted by a grand jury.

Laura Caron, 34, of Cape May Courthouse, has been charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, and endangering the welfare of a child. The charges are identical to the ones she faced following her arrest in January.

The fifth-grade teacher, who was put on paid administrative leave from Middle Township Elementary School 2, was found by an investigation to have engaged in sexual activities with the child between 2016 and 2020, when the boy and his two siblings were living with her and the victim was as young as 11, according to prosecutors.

In December 2024, school officials received an anonymous tip about a social media post made by the victim’s father, asking about Caron’s now 5-year-old child who beared a resemblance to the victim.

Since Caron's arrest, the former student has gone on record, saying he initiated the relationship.

“They need to drop all charges. I wasn't groomed or raped or manipulated by her. She never initiated anything,” the 19-year-old said to the DailyMail.com in February.

