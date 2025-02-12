I seduced her in middle school, says student who fathered NJ teacher’s love child

⬛ NJ teen defends teacher, report says

A Cape May County teen has tried to clear the name of his former teacher and alleged mother of his child.

Laura Caron, 34, of Cape May Courthouse, was arrested last month and placed on paid administrative leave from Middle Township Elementary School 2.

Caron has been charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault and second-degree counts of sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

The fifth-grade teacher is accused of sexual activities with the child between 2016 and 2020, when the boy and his two siblings were living with her and the victim was as young as 11.

Now the former student has gone on record, saying he initiated the relationship.

“They need to drop all charges. I wasn't groomed or raped or manipulated by her. She never initiated anything,” the 19-year-old said to the DailyMail.com.

“I started everything. If it was up to me she wouldn't have been in jail. It's been six or seven years. I'm 19 about to be 20,” the teen also said to DailyMail.com, adding he loves the teacher “with all his heart.”

Between 2016 and 2020, the victim and his two siblings lived with Caron when the sexual abuse began, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland previously said.

In December 2024, school officials received an anonymous tip about a social media post made by the victim’s father, asking about Caron’s now 5-year-old child who beared a resemblance to the victim.

DNA evidence had not yet been returned to determine whether Caron's daughter is related to the victim, the teacher’s attorney, John Tumelty, told 6 ABC Action News.

Caron was released from detention with conditions, ahead of a next court hearing on Feb. 25.

