MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A person walking through the woods in South Jersey on Tuesday found a skull that may have once been a living person.

A Cape May County resident found the remains somewhere in the Whitesboro woods, according to county prosecutors. The resident called Middle Township police, and the site was soon swarmed by authorities, including the state Department of Corrections Land Search and Rescue Team.

The skull, which appeared human, was found first. Investigators then found other remains of an adult skeleton. Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said no identification has been made, but there is no danger to the public. More information is expected to come as it's unearthed.

Other human skeletal remains found in New Jersey

Similar human remains are found in New Jersey every few years.

In March 2016, men driving through Brick Township found a skull on the shoulder of Old Toms River Road near Lake Riviera Middle School. Investigators found the skull was human, but it remains unidentified nearly one decade later.

A skull found in Brick Township on March 22, 2016. (File photo, Brick Township Police Department) A skull found in Brick Township on March 22, 2016. (File photo, Brick Township Police Department) loading...

In 2020, a Teaneck homeowner found a skull and other human bones in his front yard. At the time, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office said the remains were old, and no recent foul play was suspected. No identification has been made.

Another four years later, in 2024, a work crew found more human remains during an excavation project in Wall Township. Workers had just broken ground to build a new home when they found what looked like three human skulls.

