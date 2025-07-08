Man who shot school officer during road rage bout arrested in NJ, police say
PARAMUS — A man who shot an officer inside a marked Philadelphia school safety vehicle and fled to North Jersey has been arrested, according to authorities.
Ariza Giansteban, 28, is being held at Bergen County Jail until he is extradited to Philadelphia.
Paramus police said they got a heads-up from homicide detectives in Philadelphia that Giansteban was heading to a New Jersey hospital with a stolen handgun.
He was arrested at New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus on Saturday, July 5.
Giansteban was a fugitive wanted in connection with a shooting in Philadelphia, Paramus police said.
Shooting near Dave & Buster's in Philadelphia
The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on June 29 on North Columbus Boulevard near Dave & Buster's on the Delaware River, CBS Philadelphia reported.
Authorities said Giansteban shot a 68-year-old school safety officer who was in a marked vehicle during a road rage incident, according to the report.
The victim, who was on duty, had been assigned to a local high school that was being used to shelter residents who were displaced by a fire.
He was reportedly hospitalized in critical condition.
Paramus police said Giansteban had also shot at three Philadelphia police officers.
A white Kia Sportage linked to the road rage shooting was found, the report said.
