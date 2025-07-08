🚨 School safety officer shot near Philadelphia Dave & Buster's

🚨 Suspect was arrested at a New Jersey hospital

🚨 The victim was the target of road rage, reports said

PARAMUS — A man who shot an officer inside a marked Philadelphia school safety vehicle and fled to North Jersey has been arrested, according to authorities.

Ariza Giansteban, 28, is being held at Bergen County Jail until he is extradited to Philadelphia.

Paramus police said they got a heads-up from homicide detectives in Philadelphia that Giansteban was heading to a New Jersey hospital with a stolen handgun.

Get our free mobile app

He was arrested at New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus on Saturday, July 5.

Giansteban was a fugitive wanted in connection with a shooting in Philadelphia, Paramus police said.

The scene of the June 29, 2025 shooting of a Philadelphia School Safety Officer The scene of the June 29, 2025 shooting of a Philadelphia School Safety Officer (CBS Philadelphia) loading...

Shooting near Dave & Buster's in Philadelphia

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on June 29 on North Columbus Boulevard near Dave & Buster's on the Delaware River, CBS Philadelphia reported.

Authorities said Giansteban shot a 68-year-old school safety officer who was in a marked vehicle during a road rage incident, according to the report.

The victim, who was on duty, had been assigned to a local high school that was being used to shelter residents who were displaced by a fire.

A Philadelphia School Safety vehicle A Philadelphia School Safety vehicle (CBS Philadelphia) loading...

He was reportedly hospitalized in critical condition.

Paramus police said Giansteban had also shot at three Philadelphia police officers.

A white Kia Sportage linked to the road rage shooting was found, the report said.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

13 apps all NJ parents need to know about Some of these social media apps are aimed at mature users. A false birthday on either end can link young users with potential predators, if adults are not paying attention. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt