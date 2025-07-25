Driver plows into family crossing NJ street, killing 4-year-old boy

🚨 A mother and her 3 young children were crossing Route 202 in a crosswalk

🚨 A 4-year-old boy was pronounced dead at a hospital

🚨 The driver stayed at the scene and spoke to police

OAKLAND — A 4-year-old boy was killed while crossing the street with his mother and siblings on Thursday afternoon.

Borough officials said the family was crossing Ramapo Valley Road (Route 202) in the crosswalk after leaving a pediatrician's office on Oak Street.

A witness told CBS New York that their belongings were scattered all over the road as their mother screamed for help. Several people, including doctors at the office, helped comfort the family before police and first responders arrived.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said the vehicle also struck a 6-year-old boy who suffered serious injuries and was still hospitalized as of Friday afternoon, and his 9-month-old sister. She and their 32-year-old mother have been released from the hospital.

The driver, a 56-year-old woman, stayed at the scene and spoke to investigators. She has not been charged with any crime.

ALSO READ: Jackson police hunt for man who fled traffic stop with a kid

Police investigate a crash on Ramapo Valley Road and Oak Street in Oakland 7/24/25 Police investigate a crash on Ramapo Valley Road and Oak Street in Oakland 7/24/25 (Kyle Mazza/UNF NEWS loading...

Community support for family

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family who lost a child yesterday. Our community sends its love, support and strength to the family," Mayor Eric Kulmala said in a statement."My thanks to our citizens who assisted and our EMS, police, fire and medical professionals who worked diligently to provide life-saving care on the scene."

Grace Community Church of Franklin Lakes offered its support to its neighbors on their Facebook page.

"We are grieving alongside the family who was seriously injured and mourning the precious child they lost," the church wrote.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

2025 National Night Out events in New Jersey Police departments from New Jersey will join departments from around the country for the annual National Night Out. It's an event that brings police and the community together for a fun night. More events are held Tuesday, Aug. 5 unless otherwise noted. Let us know about your department's event with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

Wait, there's a law? Why PA drivers have no excuse in NJ For New Jersey drivers, this one might be an eye-opener. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant