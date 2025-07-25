🔴 A man fled a traffic stop in Jackson with a child in the back seat

JACKSON — Police are asking the public for help in identifying a man known only as “Emmanuel,” who fled a traffic stop with a child inside the car last Saturday.

On Saturday, July 19, Jackson police received a phone call from a concerned citizen about a black 2016 BMW 750 driving erratically.

An officer pulled the car over on Bennetts Mills Road. The driver, who turned out not to be the owner of the vehicle, was attempting to give the officer a driver’s license, registration, and insurance when the officer noticed a young boy, about 5 years old, in the back seat.

The driver, who said his name was Emmanuel, told the officer that the child was his son, then sped off down Bennetts Mills Road at such a high rate of speed, he put other motorists and himself at serious risk of death or injury, police said.

The man made a left onto Butterfly Road and disappeared.

Jackson police are looking for a man, identified as only "Emmanuel" who fled a traffic stop with a young boy inside the car

He is described as being a bald, black male with a groomed beard, and wearing a black t-shirt and jeans.

According to their investigation, police think the man may be known as “Manny” or “Uncle Manny” and that he lives in Brick.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jackson Police Department at 732-928-1111.

