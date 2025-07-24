💰 A man accused of robbing a bank in Rahway was arrested in Elizabeth

💰 Police found him barricaded in a motel five days after the robbery

💰 He surrendered peacefully

ELIZABETH — A suspect wanted in an armed bank robbery last week was arrested on Wednesday after police found him barricaded in a motel.

Police were called to the Rest Inn at 454 Maple Ave. in Elizabeth, just before 10 a.m. on July 23, to help Rahway police take the fugitive into custody, according to Elizabeth City spokeswoman Ruby Contreras.

She said the scene remained active for several hours as officers worked to bring the situation to a safe and peaceful resolution.

The standoff ended successfully about five hours later at 3 p.m. when the man voluntarily surrendered, Contreras said.

Jackson is accused of walking into Bank of America, at 1034 St. Georges Ave. in Rahway on Friday, July 18, and robbing it at gunpoint, according to the Rahway Police Department.

He ran out of the bank and was on the run until he finally surrendered five days later a the motel.

Jackson was charged with first-degree robbery and weapons-related offenses, police said.

More charges are pending against Jackson, who is being held in jail pending his first court appearance.

