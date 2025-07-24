💦 A 2-year-old girl nearly drowns in a pool in Sewell

SEWELL — A little girl is lucky to be alive after nearly drowning in a backyard swimming pool in the Gloucester County township on Tuesday evening.

On July 23, just after 6 p.m., the 2-year-old was found unconscious in the pool, and according to the 911 call, dispatchers provided CPR instructions over the phone before police arrived, Washington Township Chief Patrick Gurcsik said.

Within two minutes, officers arrived at the home on Spring Lake Avenue in Sewell, where the child was alert and conscious. However, it’s uncertain whether CPR was performed, Gurcsik said.

The child was taken to Cooper University Hospital as a precaution, police said, but the status of her condition remains unknown.

“Thanks to the swift response from first responders and the quick action of those at the scene, a potential tragedy was averted,” Gurcsik said.

Others, unfortunately, have not been so lucky. On July 19, a 5-year-old boy died after drowning in a backyard swimming pool in Wayne. In the same Passaic County town on a different evening, a 44-year-old Queens man drowned while swimming in a pool during a house party.

In Clifton, a 19-year-old remains in serious condition after he was pulled unconscious from a pool during a backyard house party, as well.

