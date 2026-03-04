🚔 DoorDash driver arrested mid-delivery in Washington Twp

WASHINGTON TWP — What was supposed to be a simple DoorDash delivery turned into something a little more complicated, and totally unexpected for one New Jersey woman.

On March 1, around noon, two officers from the Washington Township, Gloucester County Police Department pulled over a vehicle in front of the high school for a traffic violation.

They soon discovered the driver was a wanted person with outstanding warrants.

While being placed under arrest, officials said the driver informed the cops he was in the middle of making a DoorDash delivery right up the block from where he got pulled over.

No problem.

Washington Township Police Department Officer Mike Scheer and Sgt. Matt Barnett made sure the customer got her DoorDash order by delivering it themselves, before the vehicle was towed.

“Teamwork makes dreamwork. And to the resident who answered the door, we are sorry for the surprise and for startling you. We hope lunch was still hot,” the department jokingly wrote on its Facebook page.

