A sandwich shop in New Jersey can be the start of an empire. I mean, Jersey Mike’s started out as a stand-alone shop and stayed that way for a generation until Paul Cancro bought it out, and now, they have over 3,000 locations.

We love us a good sammich here in the Dirty Jerz. They’re so important that they will go by several names. We’ll also call them subs. And also hoagies. Some spots may even call them heroes.

Louie G's, Sandwiches Louie G's via Google Maps/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

Louie G’s

In South Jersey, there’s a beloved sandwich joint called Louie G’s. If we want to be formal about it the full name is Louie G’s Roast Beef and Pork. It’s been in the Sewell section of Mantua for several years, and they recently opened a second location in Gloucester County.

Last month, they opened at 444 Hurffville Cross Keys Road in Washington Township, about 6 miles away.

Louie G's Louie G's via Google Maps/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

Louie G's vow

Their website vows to “make you a customer for life,” and from the looks of their menu, they’d have me if I only lived closer. We’re talking hoagies, served on Atlantic City rolls, like hot roast beef, hot roast pork, and cheesesteaks that look like Philly would die for. Meatball parms too, and on weekends only, they bust out their very special Lou's Famous Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana and Lou’s Famous Chicken Cutlet Italiano sandwiches. Plenty more too, just check out their menu here.

I wish them many years of success, and hey, someone tell them if they ever want to open a third in Matawan, I’ll be their first customer.