💦 Two tragic swimming pool drownings in New Jersey over the weekend

💦 A 5-year-old boy died after he was found floating in a pool in Wayne

💦 A 19-year-old boy is critical after being found unconscious in a pool in Clifton

It was a weekend of backyard pool tragedies in New Jersey.

A 5-year-old boy drowned after he was found floating in a swimming pool in Wayne.

Police arrived at a home near Armstrong Avenue and Maple Lane on Friday, July 18, at 6:30 p.m. on a report of a possible drowning, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.

Witnesses told police the little boy was found floating in the pool an hour after he had left his house alone, without an adult, at around 5:30 p.m. The child was rushed to Chilton Medical Center in Pompton Plains, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

On Saturday, a 19-year-old man was pulled unconscious, but alive, from a pool during a backyard house party in Clifton.

Police received a 911 call just after 4:30 p.m. on July 19 about someone in distress in a pool at a home on Lennon Place, according to department spokesman Lt. Robert Anderson.

The teen was found unconscious in the pool. Police and firefighters pulled him out, resuscitated him and rushed to a hospital where he remains in serious condition, Anderson said.

Other party guests tried to pull the young man out of the water, but couldn’t, so they called 911, Anderson said.

Anderson said the rescued teen was a guest. While the incident remains under investigation, it appears to have been accidental, he said.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom