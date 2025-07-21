🔴 Teen e-bike rider died after being hit by a car in Somers Point

🔴 It happened where a bike path intersects with a roadway

🔴 The driver and her three young passengers were not hurt

SOMERS POINT - A tragic accident occurred in Atlantic County after a teenager was killed while riding an electric bicycle last week.

On Thursday, July 17, Somers Point police responded to Maryland Avenue, where it intersects with a bike path, for a reported collision between a car and a cyclist just before 8 p.m., Police Chief Robert Somers said.

A 14-year-old Egg Harbor Township e-bike rider was taken to Atlantic Care Trauma, then airlifted to Cooper Trauma, where he died.

The car driver, Laryssa Foschini, 47, of Philadelphia, and her three juvenile passengers were not injured, Somers said.

Police said neither speed nor alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash. The collision, however, remains under investigation.

In May, there was a serious crash involving an e-bike and a car in Gloucester Township. Police responded to the intersection of Lower Landing Road and Black Horse Pike and discovered that the e-bike had been traveling on the sidewalk before it entered an intersection, where it collided with a sedan.

The e-bike rider was ejected and suffered serious injuries as a result. The injured rider was taken to a hospital. It’s not clear if any criminal charges were filed.

