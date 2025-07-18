🔴 The final detainee from a dramatic Newark ICE center escape was caught

The fourth and final detainee who had escaped an immigration detention facility in Newark last month was arrested on Thursday in Los Angeles.

Andres Felipe Pineda Mogollon, 25, a Colombian national, was one of the four escapees from the privately owned Delaney Hall detention facility on June 12.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, Pineda-Mogollon had overstayed a tourist visa after entering the United States in 2023. On April 25, the NYPD arrested Pineda-Mogollon on a charge of theft. Almost a month later, on May 21, Union police arrested him on charges of residential burglary, conspiracy to commit residential burglary, and possession of burglary tools.

On June 12, Pineda-Mogollon and three other Delaney Hall detainees — Franklin Norberto Bautista Reyes, 20, of Honduras, Joan Sebastian Castaneda Lozada, 18, of Colombia, and Joel Enrique Sandoval Lopez, 22, of Honduras — escaped the facility on June 12 after an immigration attorney told NJ.com that the inmates were unhappy about how they were being treated.

Fifty inmates pushed down the wall of a dorm room and four escaped.

NJ convicted shoplifter and Columbian national arrested, detained in Newark Delaney Hall in Newark

According to federal documents obtained by News 12, the four escaped by breaking through an aluminum second-story wall, dropping mattresses through the wall’s opening to provide a safe landing after they jumped, then used bed sheets from their dorm rooms to cover barbed wire to climb the fence.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the detainees.

(L-R) Joel Enrique Sandoval-Lopez, Joan Sebastian Castaneda-Lozada, Andres Pineda-Mogollon, Franklin Norberto Bautista-Reyes

Bautista-Reyes illegally entered the United States in 2021, officials said. On May 3, 2025, Wayne police arrested him on charges of aggravated assault, attempt to cause bodily injury, terroristic threats, and possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes.

Sandoval-Lopez illegally entered the United States as a minor in 2019, officials said. On Oct. 3, 2024, Passaic police arrested him on charges of unlawful possession of a handgun. He was arrested again in February 2025 by Passaic police on a charge of aggravated assault.

Castaneda-Lozada illegally entered the United States in 2022, officials said. On May 15, 2025, Hammonton police arrested him on charges of burglary, theft, and conspiracy to commit burglary.

The three men were back in custody by June 18 while Pineda-Mogollon remained on the run for over a month until July 17.

The FBI did not disclose how he wound up in California.

