ICE rounds up child sex predators in NJ for deportation
🚨 ICE has arrested eight sex predators since July 1
🚨 All were in the U.S. illegally
🚨 They are targeted for deportation
Four men who slipped into the U.S. illegally and committed various sex crimes against children have been tracked down by ICE agents and arrested in Newark.
That brings the total number of arrests of criminal illegal aliens for child exploitation to eight since July 21, according to officials with the Homeland Security Investigations Newark office.
ICE has been conducting ongoing operations in New Jersey and targeting individuals with a criminal record for detention and deportation.
In this latest action, the four individuals taken into custody are:
Daniel Garcia Cruz, a 35-year-old Mexican national
Garcia was sentenced to three years of probation after being convicted for criminal sexual contact March 24, 2023, in the Superior Court of New Jersey, Hudson County.
Manuel Gregorio Loja, a 36-year-old Ecuadorian national
Loja was sentenced to a three-year term of probation in 2024 for false imprisonment and cruelty and neglect of children.
Leonidas Rivera Gonzalez, a 40-year-old Salvadorian national
Gonzalez was sentenced to parole supervision for life after being found guilty of endangering-sexual conduct with child by a non-caretaker approximately in 2023.
Jeferson Isaac Flores Pineda, a 19-year-old Honduran national
Pineda was originally charged with aggravated sexual assault and false imprisonment. He was convicted of convicted of false imprisonment.
According to an ICE statement, "Garcia, Loja and Rivera entered the United States at an unknown date through an unknown location without inspection or parole from an immigration officer."
ICE says Flores was "encountered by the United States Border Patrol in Hidalgo, Texas, and was determined to be present illegally but an immigration judge in Newark terminated his immigration case."
In addition to the arrests detailed above, ICE previously announced the arrests of four other illegally present child predators. They are:
🚨 Gerson Jose Saenz Umana, a 27-year-old Salvadorian national
Umana is a registered sex offender and has a sealed criminal history that involves the exploitation of a child.
🚨 Javier Garcia Nicolasa, a 42-year-old Mexican national
Nicolasa was convicted of endangering sexual conduct with a child by a caretaker and sentenced to three years in prison.
🚨 Juan Villatoro Valle, a 45-year-old Salvadorian national
Valle was convicted of sexual assault involving a victim under the age of 13, aggravated criminal sexual assault, and endangering with sexual conduct. He was sentenced to five years in prison.
🚨 Reyes Peralta-Salazar, a 38-year-old Mexican national
Peralta-Salazar was arrested for criminal sexual conduct and endangering – sexual conduct with child. He was sentenced to 180 days in jail.
Immigration agents are urging anyone to report crimes and suspicious activity by dialing 866-DHS-2-ICE or completing an online tip form.
