NORTHFIELD — Police are investigating multiple incidents in the Atlantic County city where victims have reported that one of their car windows had been shattered by a projectile.

Ring video surveillance obtained from the area and posted to the Northfield Police Department’s Facebook page shows a silver two-door vehicle with a modified exhaust and a small car spoiler in the vicinity on Monday, July 14, at 9:35 p.m.

Similar incidents of car windows being blown out by a projectile were reported in the areas of Sutton Woods, Zion Road, and Jenny Lynn Drive, police reported.

Northfield police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the car, the driver, and anyone else involved.

Contact the detective bureau with any information.

“Your help is appreciated in keeping our community safe,” Northfield police wrote on Facebook.

