BEACHWOOD — An unlicensed Ocean County man has pleaded guilty to seriously injuring a teenage bicyclist in a hit-and-run crash in April in Beachwood, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office has announced

The man, Michael Gable, 56, of Berkeley, faces up to a year in jail when he is sentenced later this summer, said Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

Also charged is Gable’s 22-year-old son, Michael A. Gable, with hindering apprehension, and for allegedly lying to police about the crash, NJ.com reported.

The driver took off and never stopped to call for help. The teen victim suffered serious injuries in the crash and was flown to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune. He has since been released.

The investigation revealed that Gable, an unlicensed driver, was driving the car at the time of the crash. He was arrested and charged accordingly. The elder Gable has been held in the Ocean County Jail since his arrest.

The elder Gable is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 29.

