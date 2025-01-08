Thousands of JCP&L customers without power in Ocean County NJ

💡The outage affected JCP&L customers in Toms River and Berkley Township

💡Equipment failure at a substation is the initial explanation for the outage

💡Most of the Toms River Regional School District is on a 90 minute delayed start

TOMS RIVER — Nearly 9,000 JCP&L customers started their day without power Wednesday morning as temperatures hovered around 20 degrees.

Crews appear to be making progress as the number without power dropped to approximately 4,106 in Toms River according to the company's outage map as of 7:45 a.m.

JCP&L spokesman Chris Hoenig told New Jersey 101.5 there was an equipment failure at a sub station in the Whiting section of Manchester. This sub station feeds a sub station in Toms River. They are working to further isolate the line.

The JCP&L outage map is showing estimated restoration times of anywhere between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. which is subject to change.

Toms River police report multiple traffic lights out including along Route 37.

The Toms River School District has delayed the start of school for its Tier 2, 3 and 4 schools until 9 a.m. due to the outage. This includes all schools in the district except high schools.

Schools by tier in the Toms River Regional School District Schools by tier in the Toms River Regional School District (Toms River Regional School District) loading...

The outage is the latest in a series that have occurred in the Whiting area over the past few weeks. There were also large outages in Island Heights, Lakewood and Toms River.

A trip at a JCP&L substation in Whiting on Dec. 23 knocked out power for over 5,000 customers in Manchester and Lacey.

At Monday's Ocean County Commissioner meeting Commissioner Frank Sadeghi suggested filing a $1 billion lawsuit against JCP&L to get the utility's attention, according to the Asbury Park Press coverage of the meeting.

JCP&L in late 2023 announced a $935 million systemwide project called EnergizeNJ to upgrade overhead lines and sub stations that will make them more resistant to "high impact storms."

