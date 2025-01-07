Driver in rich rural NJ town gets shot at after stopping to help

🚨 A driver was flagged down by two men on a Tewksbury road on Sept. 20

🚨 One of the men fired at a vehicle whose driver stopped to help

🚨The Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office released a sketch of the shooter

A reward is being offered for information about whoever shot at a good Samaritan in broad daylight.

Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson said a driver was flagged down by two men on Sept. 20 around 11 a.m. on Guinea Hollow Road in Tewksbury. After the driver stopped and got out to help, one of the men shot at the driver's vehicle.

The driver, whose identity was not disclosed, drove off.

Map shows Guinea Hollow Road in Tewksbury Map shows Guinea Hollow Road in Tewksbury (Google Maps/Canva) loading...

Reward for information leading to arrest

Robeson described the pair who flagged the driver as white men in their mid to late 20s. A sketch of the man the victim told police fired at his vehicle was released by Robeson. There have been no similar incidents since the incident on Guinea Hollow Road.

A $2,000 reward has been posted by Hunterdon County CrimeStoppers for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons involved.

Anyone with information should call the prosecutor's office at 908-788-1129 or Tewksbury police at 908-439-2503.

