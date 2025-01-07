4 invade home in Caldwell for luxury car key fob, resident says

🚨A Caldwell homeowner was awakened by a noise Sunday morning

🚨The resident believes they were after a key fob to a car

🚨The group ran out but broke into another nearby house

CALDWELL — A homeowner was startled awake by a loud noise Sunday morning to find four masked individuals in the house.

Caldwell police told ABC 7 Eyewitness News that a group entered a home on Birkendene Road around 5:30 a.m. When they couldn't get in the house through the doors one of the individuals pried open a window with a crowbar to climb inside and let the other three inside through a door.

The homeowner told ABC 7 Eyewitness News he came downstairs and encountered one of the group. The resident yelled, and the others came out to the homeowner's surprise before taking off. He believes the group was looking for the key fob for a high-end vehicle parked in the driveway. One of them stole a purse and backpack from the home.

Much of the incident was captured on a Ring security system.

The same group broke into another house in the same neighborhood after the incident, police told ABC 7 Eyewitness News.

Caldwell police on Tuesday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

Earning while stealing

The demand for high-end vehicles is rising as they are increasingly being used to fund terrorist groups overseas.

The FBI's Newark office told New Jersey 101.5 that teens are often paid between $1,500 and $2,500 per vehicle by"criminal enterprises" because they would be difficult to arrest and be held accountable.

Legislation signed in October was designed to tighten the penalties for burglaries and home invasions committed by juveniles.

The law creates two new offenses: second-degree residential burglary and first-degree home invasion burglary. The harsher penalties can include jail time, and with the law, there's a better chance of keeping accused offenders in custody pretrial.

Both of the new classifications are subject to the No Early Release Act, which requires one to serve at least 85 percent of their prison term before becoming eligible for parole.

