Top NJ officer: ‘Don’t bother’ breaking into a home

⚫ NJ creates a new task force targeting burglaries

⚫ A new law stiffens penalties for residential burglaries and home invasions

⚫ Officials are sharing information about suspects across jurisdictions

New Jersey law enforcement officials hope their message is loud and clear to rule-breakers and wannabe criminals: they're not going easy on people who break into homes.

The Garden State is about a month into a law that stiffens penalties for burglaries and home invasions. Police departments have to let some more time pass before determining whether the harsher rules are making a difference.

"We want to get people off the street and stop threatening other families," Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll told New Jersey 101.5.

Law enforcement leaders met with Attorney General Matthew Platkin on Thursday for a strategy meeting about the newly enacted law.

Effectively immediately when it was signed on Oct. 18, the law creates two new offenses: second-degree residential burglary and first-degree home invasion burglary. The harsher penalties can include jail time, and with the law, there's a better chance of keeping accused offenders in custody pretrial.

Both of the new classifications are subject to the No Early Release Act, which requires one to serve at least 85 percent of their prison term before becoming eligible for parole.

"If you are thinking of breaking into a home, don't bother" Platkin said during a press conference in Newark, noting that the statewide approach can help hold accountable the adults who employ juveniles to break into homes for valuables or key fobs.

New task force

Platkin announced the creation a Statewide Burglary Task Force, comprised of prosecutors and other law enforcement personnel, to assist in information sharing about burglary suspects, so officials can pick up on trends and get a better feel for when an individual should remain detained.

“As officers it is our duty to keep New Jersey’s residents safe. The best way to achieve this is through collaboration and information sharing across agencies,” said Peter Andreyev, president of the New Jersey State Policemen's Benevolent Association. “Through these efforts, we will be able to best utilize the new tools provided to law enforcement through this new law.”

