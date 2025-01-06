More NJ victims in terror attack: Army vet suffers serious injuries

✅Four men with ties to NJ were injured or killed in the New Orleans terror attack

✅Adam Coste from Ocean City was struck by a pickup early New Year's Day

✅14 people were killed and at least 30 injured in the attack

An Army veteran from New Jersey will struggle to walk again after suffering serious injuries in the New Orleans terror attack on New Year's Day.

Friends and family said Adam Coste, originally from Ocean City, suffered "extensive injuries to his lower extremities" after being hit by the pickup investigators said was driven by Shamsud-Din Jabbar into a crowd of New Year's revelers in New Orleans' French Quarter, according to a GoFundMe created by friend to assist with medical and living expenses.

"He is undergoing treatment from a local hospital in New Orleans and will require an intensive course of surgeries and rehabilitation to regain his ability to walk. Adam is the kind of friend and influence everyone wants to have," according to friend Scott Hedge.

He works for the The National WWII Museum’s Jenny Craig Institute for the Study of War and Democracy in New Orleans. According to his biography, Coste graduated from the U.S. Military Academy, West Point and served in the U.S. Army for 11 years.

Martin "Tiger" Bech and Ryan Quigley, Adam Coste, Billy DiMaio Martin "Tiger" Bech and Ryan Quigley, (Jack Kelly via GoFundMe), Adam Coste (Scott Hedge via GoFundMe), Billy DiMaio (Chestnut Hill College Athletics) loading...

Three others with New Jersey connections were also killed or injured in the attack.

KILLED ▶ Billy DiMaio, 25, a graduate of Holmdel High School, was in New Orleans to celebrate New Year's Eve and see friends who planned to go to the Sugar Bowl, his parents Tracie and Bill DiMaio told NOLA.com. He was a member of the Holmdel High School Class of 2017 and graduated in 2022 from Philadelphia's Chestnut Hill College.

KILLED ▶ Former Princeton University football player Martin "Tiger" Bech died from his injuries at a hospital several hours after the incident. His brother Jack told CBS News that he had been on a Facetime call with family before his death. "I truly believe he could hear us. His eyes were closed and he was on a machine, but I know he could hear us. God kept his heart beating for a reason. I believe it was so that me and my family could tell him goodbye," Jack Bech said.

INJURED ▶ Ryan Quigley was with his friend and former teammate Bech when he was injured after being struck by the pickup, according to a GoFundMe campaign that has raised nearly $80,000 to assist both families.

"Ryan is doing okay. He is stable and resting in the company of his family and friends,” the Quigleys said in an update on a GoFundMe campaign. “Ryan loves you all. Please keep the Bech family, the other families, and all of those affected by this tragedy in your prayers. Thank you all.”

(Includes material Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK! A Now Forgotten Final tour of NJ's Monmouth Mall It was the last Christmas Eve for New Jersey's Monmouth Mall in Eatontown before major redevelopment began. Here's what it looked like on that day in 2023, the final Christmas season the enclosed mall would ever see. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Dan Zarrow's Top 10 Weather and Climate Stories of 2024 Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow