Holmdel High graduate killed in New Orleans terror attack

A second person connected to New Jersey has died in the terror attack in New Orleans French Quarter in the early hours of New Years Day.

Billy DiMaio, 25, a graduate of Holmdel High School was in New Orleans to celebrate New Year's Eve and see friends who planned to go to the Sugar Bowl, his parents Tracie and Bill DiMaio told NOLA.com. DiMaio grew up on Long Island, New York, before the family moved to New Jersey. He was a member of the Holmdel High School Class of 2017 and graduated from Philadelphia's Chestnut Hill College.

"We are devastated by the news of the passing of our alumnus, Billy DiMaio '22. Billy was a leader within our community who shined not only as a star student in the classroom but also as a top athlete, serving as a captain on our 2022 championship lacrosse team," the college said in a statement.

Holmdel school superintendent Scott Cascone told New Jersey 101.5 in an email that DeMaio was a "valued member of the community" who assisted with the high school boys lacrosse team.

"The district’s administration and counseling department stand ready to support any students or staff who may be struggling with this tragic loss. On behalf of the Board of Education and the entire Holmdel school community, we extend our deepest condolences to the DiMaio family and all those affected by this senseless act of violence. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this incredibly difficult time," Cascone wrote.

His former high school team remembered DiMaio as well.

"Our lacrosse community has suffered an unimaginable loss. Billy was a remarkable young man on and off the field. All of us in the Holmdel community are devastated by this sad news. Please keep the DiMaio family in your thoughts and prayers," the Holmdel boys lacrosse team wrote on its Facebook page.

A 'devastating loss'

DiMaio was an account executive at 1010 WINS radio in New York City since 2023.

"Beyond his professional achievements, Billy will be fondly remembered for his unwavering work ethic, positive attitude, and kindness. He was a true asset to the Audacy team, and his contributions and presence will be deeply missed," the station said in a statement.

Gov. Phil Murphy on his X account said DiMaio's death was a "devastating loss" and his life cut short by a "cowardly terrorist."

Among those who died in the attack were an 18-year-old girl dreaming of becoming a nurse, a single mother, a father of two, and former Princeton University football player Martin "Tiger" Bech.

Friend and former teammate Ryan Quigley was with Bech and was injured after being struck by the pickup, according to a GoFundMe campaign which has raised nearly $80,000 to assist both families.

Quigley is stable and resting, according to an update posted on the campaign's page Thursday.

A .308 rifle equipped with optics and a suppressor was found in the pickup along with a Glock pistol, a high-level New Orleans police source told Fox News. The source did not disclose where in New Jersey the rifle was stolen or how it may have come to be in Jabbar's possession.

