NJ dog park fright: Woman with 2 dogs trapped in freezing creek

Timber Creek Park in Gloucester Township (Gloucester police), Gloucester police shield

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — A woman and two dogs were rescued from a partially frozen creek on Sunday afternoon.

Gloucester Township police said the woman became trapped in the water of Big Timber Creek in the Timber Creek Dog Park Sunday afternoon around 1:45 p.m.

First responders used special equipment to get the partially submerged woman and dogs out of the water 35 feet from the shoreline.

The woman was taken to Cooper Hospital.

A map of Timber Creek Park in Gloucester Township (Camden County)
Hiker noticed a woman in trouble

Chews Landing Fire Chief Mike Millisky told NBC Philadelphia that a 24-year-old woman ran onto the ice after her dogs. A hiker then noticed her.

Timber Creek is a 128-acre county park located Gloucester and Lindenwold. The dog park is a 9-acre fenced-in area in the woods.

