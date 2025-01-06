NJ dog park fright: Woman with 2 dogs trapped in freezing creek
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — A woman and two dogs were rescued from a partially frozen creek on Sunday afternoon.
Gloucester Township police said the woman became trapped in the water of Big Timber Creek in the Timber Creek Dog Park Sunday afternoon around 1:45 p.m.
First responders used special equipment to get the partially submerged woman and dogs out of the water 35 feet from the shoreline.
The woman was taken to Cooper Hospital.
Hiker noticed a woman in trouble
Chews Landing Fire Chief Mike Millisky told NBC Philadelphia that a 24-year-old woman ran onto the ice after her dogs. A hiker then noticed her.
Timber Creek is a 128-acre county park located Gloucester and Lindenwold. The dog park is a 9-acre fenced-in area in the woods.
