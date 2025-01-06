NJ dog park fright: Woman with 2 dogs trapped in freezing creek

🚨A woman was rescued 35 feet from the shoreline

🚨A hiker saw the woman and dogs in Timber Creek

🚨Special equipment was used to pull the woman out of the water

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — A woman and two dogs were rescued from a partially frozen creek on Sunday afternoon.

Gloucester Township police said the woman became trapped in the water of Big Timber Creek in the Timber Creek Dog Park Sunday afternoon around 1:45 p.m.

First responders used special equipment to get the partially submerged woman and dogs out of the water 35 feet from the shoreline.

The woman was taken to Cooper Hospital.

A map of Timber Creek Park in Gloucester Township A map of Timber Creek Park in Gloucester Township (Camden County) loading...

Hiker noticed a woman in trouble

Chews Landing Fire Chief Mike Millisky told NBC Philadelphia that a 24-year-old woman ran onto the ice after her dogs. A hiker then noticed her.

Timber Creek is a 128-acre county park located Gloucester and Lindenwold. The dog park is a 9-acre fenced-in area in the woods.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Dan Zarrow's Top 10 Weather and Climate Stories of 2024 Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

New Jerseyans Strangest Addictions Here are some of the things people in the Garden State can't live without, according to NJ101.5 listeners.