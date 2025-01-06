MVC without an appointment? NJ bill would allow walk-ins again

⚫ Most routine MVC transactions require an appointment made online

⚫ A proposal calls for the MVC to welcome walk-ins at least twice per week

⚫ MVC workers fear the move would result in frustration among customers

You can't just in drop in to renew your license or registration at a Motor Vehicle Commission location in New Jersey.

For a few years now, the MVC has been requiring that appointments be made ahead of time for most routine transactions, as a way to relieve stress at agency locations, for both workers and customers.

That strict rule could change with a proposal moving through the New Jersey Statehouse.

A proposed law, sponsored by Sen. Shirley Turner, D-Mercer, would once again welcome walk-ins at every MVC location in the Garden State. You'd be able to show up in person and be helped on a first-come, first-served basis.

Each agency location would have to permit walk-ins for two full days per week.

SEE ALSO: New laws for NJ in 2025

“While the Motor Vehicle Commission’s shift to online services and scheduled appointments has improved customer satisfaction, it has created challenges for groups with limited access to smartphones, computers, or the internet, making it harder for them to obtain services,” Turner said. “Providing walk-in service at least two days a week will improve accessibility even further for people who face technological barriers.”

Long lines again?

The measure was unanimously approved by the Senate Transportation Committee in early December, despite folks in the industry speaking out against the move. They fear it would just reintroduce nightmare lines and other issues that plagued MVC locations not too long ago.

"Customers would arrive at the agencies hours prior to opening, with the hopes of getting placed in line," said Anthony Mitchell, for CWA Local 1037, which represents hundreds of MVC workers. "Lines would be cut off ... and customers who have waited in line for hours would have to come back another day."

Turner's bill has been referred to the Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee. There's an identical measure in the Assembly.

Mitchell told lawmakers that if this proposal were to become law, the MVC would be required to hire more staff, and agency locations would have to be added or expanded.

