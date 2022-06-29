Dear Santa: The list of what got added to new NJ state budget
TRENTON – The 2023 state budget legislation approved today is 283 pages long and dishes out $1.7 billion more than Gov. Phil Murphy’s original spending plan, but lawmakers had it available for review for less than an hour before two committees endorsed it late Monday.
Included in that bill are $593 million in line items that weren’t in any budget plan published before Monday evening, plus other dollars that got added to existing items.
Sen. Paul Sarlo, D-Bergen, said the additions – traditionally called Christmas tree items in Statehouse parlance – “are there to protect our most vulnerable citizens.”
"You're going to hear the word Christmas tree. You're going to hear the word pork. You're going to hear the words lavish spending. You're going to hear those words," Sarlo said. "Those words mean nothing to the people who are receiving this. The investments we're making in communities, in counties, in various state programs, brick and mortar programs that will be sustainable. So when you hear those terms, take them for what they are.
"Today we make significant investments," he said. "There's some spending in here that none of us particularly will always like, the Governor's Office, the Assembly, the Senate. But it's a negotiated budget. It's a process that gets us to today."
Sen. Declan O’Scanlon, R-Monmouth, said nobody voting on the bill read everything that was added.
“There’s over 200 line items, which one man’s investment is another man’s pork,” O’Scanlon said.
O’Scanlon said the process of deciding what to add to the budget wasn’t a competitive one and most lawmakers weren’t consulted.
"This budget ain't going to provide any real relief for anyone," O'Scanlon said. "It does dole out a ton of pork. Billions of it, whacked up in a back room with no competitive or transparent process."
There is a process in place in which budget resolutions that seek changes to the spending plan are submitted by lawmakers a few weeks in advance. Those eventually become public, though not until after the budget is signed in law.
Assemblywoman Aura Dunn, R-Morris, said it’s wrong that people were left in the dark about the contents of the budget before committees approved it.
“Transparency brings accountability. Accountability brings trust in our government,” Dunn said.
Below is the list of the new line items added to the final budget. Some of the items reflect state program choices, while others are more clearly one-time grants. The list doesn't capture every spending increase, as line items that were already in the budget blueprint but got raised aren't included here.
Legislature
Continuation and Expansion of Data Processing Systems — $4 million
Agriculture
CUMAC/ECHO, Inc. - Anti-Hunger Program— $500,000
Children & Families
Partnership for Maternal and Child Health of Northern New Jersey — Essex County Doula Program — $252,000
Center for Great Expectations — $1.5 million
Women's Rights Information Center — $239,000
Community Affairs
Sustainable New Jersey Fund — $500,000
NJSHARES - S.M.A.R.T. Program— $5 million
Greater Mount Zion Community Development Corporation— $2 million
National Troopers Coalition Convention— $150,000
Ocean Grove Boardwalk Maintenance— $500,000
Keansburg Public Beach House Renovation— $1 million
South Plainfield Police Athletic League Field Replacement— $525,000
Rising Tide Capital — $250,000
Edison Jets Pop Warner Complex— $1 million
Jewish Community Center of Middlesex County— $250,000
Darul Islah Muslim Society of Bergen County - Social Services — $50,000
Paterson Great Falls Redevelopment Project— $8 million
West Orange Police Athletic League Athletic Facility — $500,000
Seven Presidents Historic Chapel — $500,000
Straight & Narrow, Paterson — $5 million
Union County Fatherhood Initiative Coalition — $100,000
Korean American Organization of New Jersey - Cultural Programs — $132,000
Korean Community Center, Tenafly — $76,000
Bright Side Manor, Teaneck — $250,000
Saint Joseph's Senior Center, Woodbridge — $100,000
The Kintock Group - Re-entry Services— $3.4 million
New Jersey-based CDF Freedom Schools - Afterschool Literacy Enrichment Programs for
Urban Districts — $1 million
Teaneck Elks Club — $10,000
New Jersey State Veterans Chamber of Commerce — $500,000
Vietnam Veterans' Memorial, Holmdel — $2.5 million
Parkside Business and Community Partnership - Housing Development — $2 million
Borinqueneers Park Education Alliance— $200,000
Collingswood Foundation for the Arts - Collingswood Grand Ballroom — $2 million
Camden Community Partnership - Camden Works Jobs Shuttle Pilot Program— $2 million
Winfield Fire Department — $70,000
Ward Street Parking Garage, Paterson — $2 million
Statewide Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey— $500,000
HomeFront NJ — $500,000
City of Linden - Capital Projects — $1.5 million
Union County Capital Projects — $30 million
Borough of Milltown - Water Main Improvements — $1 million
Middlesex County Flood Mitigation Study — $1 million
Township of Hamilton (Mercer) - Animal Shelter Safety Grant — $100,000
City of Passaic - Parking Authority Capital Improvements — $10 million
Township of Lawrence - Emergency Management Operations Center — $725,000
Township of Ewing - Road Resurfacing — $900,000
Borough of Roseland - Community Center Project — $500,000
Town of Clinton - Police/Office of Emergency Management Facility — $3 million
City of Passaic - Pulaski Park Expansion — $6 million
Township of South Brunswick - Public Library Improvements — $500,000
Borough of New Milford - Flood Emergency Response — $28,000
Township of Chester - Park Improvements — $250,000
Borough of Laurel Springs - Borough Hall Renovation — $500,000
Township of Eatontown - Captain James M. Gurbisz Park — $500,000
Township of Woodbridge - Sewaren Marina Dredging — $1.5 million
Township of Woodbridge - Special Needs Facility — $1.5 million
Township of East Brunswick - Skating Rink and Recreation Facility — $3 million
Camden County Improvement Authority - Flooding Study — $750,000
City of Newark - Harriet Tubman Square — $2 million
City of Bordentown - New Municipal Complex — $100,000
Township of North Brunswick - Herman Road Pavilion — $500,000
Township of Hopewell (Mercer) - 9-1-1 Upgrade — $600,000
City of Newark - Independence Park — $7.5 million
Union County Shared Library Services — $250,000
Camden County Courthouse Regional Corrections Center Initiative — $15 million
Middlesex County - Economic Development Projects — $8.5 million
Middlesex County - Parks and Recreation Youth Sports Infrastructure — $8.5 million
North Hudson Sewerage Authority — $2.3 million
Camden County - Admiral Wilson Boulevard West Rehabilitation — $10 million
Camden County - Parks and Trails Program — $10 million
City of Camden - Housing Fund Initiative — $5 million
Gloucester County - Emergency Preparedness and Fire Academy — $5 million
Burlington County - Occupational Training Center — $5 million
City of Plainfield - Park Avenue Flooding Resource Program — $2 million
Township of Cranford - Flood Mitigation — $1.8 million
City of Trenton - Animal Shelter — $500,000
Berkeley Heights Township - Emergency Temporary Flare — $350,000
Township of Morris - Recreational Projects — $100,000
Township of Ewing - Capital Projects — $500,000
Education
Learning Loss Report — $1 million
Bridge Linx Therapy Center, Ocean Township — $250,000
Teach for America New Jersey - New Teacher Recruitment — $300,000
New Jersey Tutoring Corps — $1 million
Matawan-Aberdeen Regional School District- KEYS Academy Capital Aid — $500,000
Essex Regional Educational Services Commission — $500,000
Essex Regional Educational Services Commission — $100,000
Hillsborough School District - Ida Infrastructure Repairs — $1 million
Ocean Township School District - Cybersecurity Network Improvements — $287,000
Metuchen School District - Astroturf Athletic Field — $2 million
Montclair School District - Capital Projects — $500,000
Eatontown Public Schools - Capital Improvements — $100,000
Freehold Regional Schools - Capital Improvements — $100,000
Hillside School District - Capital Aid — $750,000
Middlesex County Vocational and Technical Schools - Administrative Infrastructure — $5 million
Environmental Protection
Absecon Lighthouse Repairs — $500,000
Fenwick Manor, Pinelands Commission — $500,000
Health
Menstrual Health Public Awareness Campaign — $200,000
Medical Security Officer Units Pilot — $3.2 million
Mya Lin Terry Foundation — $50,000
Hyacinth AIDS Foundation - Newark Clinic — $450,000
Reach Out and Read New Jersey — $100,000
Robert Wood Johnson Barnabas Health - Pilot Nursing Program — $2 million
Family Planning Facilities Upgrades — $10 million
Camden Coalition of Healthcare Providers - Pledge to Connect Pilot Program — $7.5 million
Jersey Shore University Medical Center — $250,000
CentraState Hospital —$250,000
Peace Care Initiative for Eldergrown Gardens —$25,000
Cooper University Health Care - Pediatric Mental Health Services — $3 million
Cooper University Health Care - System of Care Model Program for Individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities —$2 million
JRMC Family Medical and Dental Center - Parking Expansion —$500,000
JRMC Family Medical and Dental Center - Parking Expansion —$10 million
Visiting Nurses Association of Central Jersey, Inc. - Children Family Health Institute — $1 million
Cooper University Health Care - Salem Medical Center — $5 million
Human Services
Primary Care Payment Model Study (Health Care Quality Institute) — $250,000
9-8-8 Mental Health Crisis and Suicide Prevention Hotline — $18 million
Bilingual Mental Health Professional Residencies — $1 million
Mental Health Professionals Capacity Expansion Initiatives — $5,620,000
Medical Coverage - Title XIX Parents and Children (Pediatric Specialty Services Reimbursement Increase) — $10 million
Robert Wood Johnson Barnabas Health - Newark Projects — $25 million
Smart Home Pilot Program — $500,000
Labor & Workforce Development
African American Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey - Training and Development Institute — $1 million
Law & Public Safety
State Traffic Stop Database Expansion — $500,000
Office of the Attorney General - Honors Program — $1,700,000
Salaries and Wages (Professional Licensure Processing Improvements) — $5 million
OB/GYN Clinical Training Program — $5 million
Reproductive Health Security Grant Program — $5 million
City of Long Branch - Pop-Up Party Prevention — $500,000
Military & Veterans' Affairs
Mental Health First Aid for Veterans, Military Members, and their Families — $200,000
State
New Jersey Puerto Rico Commission — $150,000
New Jersey Educator Scholarship Program — $1 million
Tuition Assistance, Thomas Edison State University Students — $1.5 million
Institute of Management and Labor Relations (Rutgers - New Brunswick) — $150,000
Civic Engagement Initiative at Rutgers - Camden — $2 million
Student Success Initiatives at Rutgers - Camden — $5 million
Center for Politics and Race in America (Rutgers - Newark) — $500,000
Center for Local Supply Chain Resiliency (Rutgers - Newark) — $500,000
Center on Law, Inequality and Metropolitan Equity (Rutgers - Newark) — $750,000
Circulator Buses (Rutgers - Newark) — $10 million
Public Polytechnic Adjustment Aid (NJIT) — $9,500,000
School of Veterinary Medicine (Rowan) — $12 million
Capital Improvements (New Jersey City University) — $2,250,000
Institutional and Workforce Sustainability Plan (William Paterson University) — $7,500,000
"Jersey" Joe Walcott Statue, Camden County — $90,000
The Paper Mill Playhouse - Capital Improvements — $2 million
Thomas Edison Center - Science and Technology Center — $250,000
Mayo Performing Arts Center — $250,000
New Jersey Fire Museum and Fallen Firefighters Memorial — $200,000
Trenton Free Public Library - Capital Improvements — $314,000
Plainsboro Free Public Library - Programming Support — $350,000
Paramus Library - Capital Improvements — $500,000
Transportation
Westside Walkway - Bayonne — $500,000
Brown Avenue/Route 206 Hillsborough - Large Truck Bypass — $500,000
Bergen County - Route 17 Bottleneck Project — $10 million
City of Camden - Pedestrian Safety Improvements — $5 million
City of Elizabeth - Train Station Renovation and Plaza Construction — $3 million
Treasury
Wave and Tidal Energy Feasability Study and Pilot Program — $500,000
Public Safety Answering Point Upgrades and Consolidation — $10 million
Monmouth University - Capital Projects — $5 million
Saint Elizabeth University - Santa Maria Hall Modernization — $400,000
Seton Hall - Health Policy — $200,000
Seton Hall - Transition Assistance for Individuals with Developmental Disabilities — $100,000
Felician University - Centers for STEM Learning and Student Services — $10 million
Seton Hall - Equity in Health Care — $78,000
Recovery Grants to Indoor Amusement Parks — $5 million
New Jersey Big Data Alliance — $200,000
Child Care Employer Innovation Pilot Program — $12.5 million
Manufacturing Initiative — $35 million
Film Industry Strategic Support Fund — $15 million
Evergreen Accelerator — $5 million
Brookdale Community College - Wellness Center — $550,000
Camden County College - Camden Scholars Program — $300,000
Somerset County - 9-1-1 Emergency Telecommunication System Upgrades — $1 million
Hunterdon County - 9-1-1 Emergency Telecommunication System Upgrades — $1 million
Municipal Relief Fund — $75 million
Interdepartmental Accounts
Employee Mileage Reimbursement — $1.5 million
Language Access Funding for State Agencies — $500,000
Liberty Science Center - SciTech Scity — $1 million
New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority - Meadowlands Research and Restoration Institute — $100,000
New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority - Meadowlands Conservation Trust — $350,000
New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority - Meadowlands Environment Center — $100,000
Michael Symons is the Statehouse bureau chief for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at michael.symons@townsquaremedia.com
