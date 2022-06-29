NJ lawmakers approve $50.6 billion budget: Here’s what it pays for
TRENTON – State lawmakers are approving a $50.64 billion budget for the fiscal year that starts Friday, including $2 billion to expand property tax rebates and credits and a $6 billion surplus to guard against a possible economic downturn.
The Senate approved the budget in a 25-15 vote early Wednesday afternoon, followed by a 48-30 vote in the Assembly in mid-afternoon.
The budget sets a spending record, as it usually does each year. But the growth is larger than usual – $4.25 billion more than the budget adopted a year ago at this time, up more than 9%, despite pension contributions finally leveling off after reaching 100% of the contribution recommended by actuaries in the expiring budget.
The reinvigorated and rebranded homestead rebate program, now called ANCHOR, accounts for much of that increase – at a cost of just over $2 billion, up from $340 million currently. Homeowners can get $1,000 or $1,500 credits off their May 2023 tax bill, depending on their 2019 income, and renters can get $450 if their income in 2019 was below $150,000.
The budget also restores $75 million in funding to municipalities, about one-fourth of the amount that usually gets diverted from the local energy tax receipts the state collects, provides over $5 billion toward repaying and avoiding debt and makes another full pension payment, nearly $7 billion.
Gifts in NJ budget
Proud of the spending?
“Am I proud of all the spending?” said Assemblywoman Eliana Pintor Marin, D-Essex, who chairs the budget committee. “I think we’re not all proud of the spending. But I am proud of the fact that we’re trying to little by little chip away at some of the issues that we’ve been talking about.”
“Does it solve all the problems in the world? No legislation, no budget ever does,” said Assemblyman Dan Benson, D-Mercer. “Does it get us a lot closer to that ideal? Absolutely.”
Republican response
Republicans who have been pushing for faster rebate checks to help people deal with inflation and spiking gasoline prices say the budget doesn’t do enough to help people – and takes a victory lap for giving them money back that wasn’t needed in the first place.
“You took $10 billion too much of their money, and now you’re acting like heroic heroes returning their money,” said Assemblyman Hal Wirths, R-Sussex. “You took $20 out of their pockets and you’re giving them 4 bucks back and you’re all cheerleaders.”
“I think there’s so much more we could have done to give back to our people during this time of hurt,” said Sen. Sam Thompson, R-Middlesex.
Below is the list of budget changes by department.
Legislature
2023 budget bill: $109.9 million
Fiscal year 2022 budget: $104.1 million
Change: +5.6%
Governor's Office
2023 budget bill: $11.74 million
Fiscal year 2022 budget: $9.24 million
Change: +27.0%
Agriculture
2023 budget bill: $122.73 million
Fiscal year 2022 budget: $53.5 million
Change: +129.3%
Banking & Insurance
2023 budget bill: $90.26 million
Fiscal year 2022 budget: $89.5 million
Change: +0.8%
Children & Families
2023 budget bill: $1.31 billion
Fiscal year 2022 budget: $1.27 billion
Change: +3.1%
Community Affairs
2023 budget bill: $1.32 billion
Fiscal year 2022 budget: $1.13 billion
Change: +16.0%
Corrections
2023 budget bill: $1.136 billion
Fiscal year 2022 budget: $1.105 billion
Change: +2.8%
Education
2023 budget bill: $18.6 billion
Fiscal year 2022 budget: $18 billion
Change: +3.1%
Environmental Protection
2023 budget bill: $475.5 million
Fiscal year 2022 budget: $426 million
Change: +11.6%
Health
2023 budget bill: $1.158 billion
Fiscal year 2022 budget: $1.14 billion
Change: +1.6%
Human Services
2023 budget bill: $8.254 billion
Fiscal year 2022 budget: $7.358 billion
Change: +12.2%
Labor & Workforce Development
2023 budget bill: $204.9 million
Fiscal year 2022 budget: $208.7 million
Change: -1.9%
Law & Public Safety
2023 budget bill: $798.7 million
Fiscal year 2022 budget: $758.6 million
Change: +5.3%
Military & Veterans' Affairs
2023 budget bill: $103 million
Fiscal year 2022 budget: $99.5 million
Change: +4.4%
State
2023 budget bill: $1.824 billion
Fiscal year 2022 budget: $1.722 billion
Change: +5.9%
Transportation
2023 budget bill: $1.894 billion
Fiscal year 2022 budget: $1.809 billion
Change: +4.7%
Treasury
2023 budget bill: $4.987 billion
Fiscal year 2022 budget: $3.336 billion
Change: +49.5%
Interdepartmental Accounts
2023 budget bill: $6.76 billion
Fiscal year 2022 budget: $6.489 billion
Change: +4.2%
Judiciary
2023 budget bill: $852 million
Fiscal year 2022 budget: $831.6 million
Change: +2.5%
Debt Service
2023 budget bill: $620.7 million
Fiscal year 2022 budget: $395 million
Change: +57.1%
Michael Symons is the Statehouse bureau chief for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at michael.symons@townsquaremedia.com
