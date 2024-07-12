⬛ New Jersey Transit still plagued by massive delays

⬛ Agency promises to do better

⬛ Lawmakers are demanding a hearing on ongoing problems

Saying "commuters have had enough," a group of lawmakers are calling for legislative hearings into the problems that have derailed commuter schedules for months.

The latest frustration for commuters was problems at the Raritan River Bridge that canceled service on the North Jersey Coast Line.

Overhead wires issues on the Northeast Corridor Line has also caused massive delays and cancellations on the busiest rail corridor in the nation.

Major problems on multiple rail lines are happening just as commuters will be asked to absorb a 15% fare hike beginning Aug. 1.

"The continuous failures of NJ Transit are unacceptable," says state Sen. Declan O'Scanlon (R-Holmdel), "The recent fare hike only adds insult to injury for residents who depend on reliable transportation."

O'Scanlon and his Assembly colleagues in the 13th legislative district are demanding hearings where riders can get some answers.

Assemblyman Gerry Scharfenberger said, "Our constituents are tired of the broken promises and constant disruptions. This is not just an inconvenience; it's a matter of public safety."

"We must hold a special legislative hearing to get the answers our commuters deserve and to implement solutions that will provide safe, reliable, and affordable transportation," said Assemblywoman Victoria Flynn.

What is being done now?

Following a series of massive delays and multiple cancellations on the Northeast Corridor earlier this month, Gov. Phil Murphy held a meeting with New Jersey Transit and Amtrak officials.

Murphy said after the meeting, "This must be fixed. There's no choice."

However, while Murphy said there was a "commitment to absolutely work transparently together" and promised "immediate actions," there are no quick fixes.

The plan outlined by Murphy, Amtrak and New Jersey Transit amounted to little more than more inspections and reviews of the existing system.

Any actual fix is costly and time consuming taking perhaps years to come to fruition.

Who is to blame?

Each incident triggers a new round of blame storming from NJT and Amtrak officials.

New Jersey Congressman Frank Pallone (D-6) said this week he was told by Amtrak officials that root of the problems on the Northeast Corridor involve overhead wires that power electric trains.

Pallone says NJT trains appear to be incompatible with the Amtrak wire system.

Amtrak Chairman Anthony Coscia did admit they "discovered an issue in the interface between Amtrak's infrastructure and New Jersey Transit's trains." While he did not get into specifics, Coscia noted while NJT trains have repeated wire issues, Amtrak trains do not.

Will the hearings occur?

That's unknown.

Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin and/or Senate President Nicholas Scutari would have to sign off on holding hearings, and they have largely been silent on the problems plaguing NJT riders.

O'Scanlon seems determined to press he issue.

"We demand answers on when this will be fixed and how NJ Transit plans to prevent such incidents in the future," O'Scanlon said.

