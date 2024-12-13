All the tolls and fares that will cost NJ travelers more next year

No matter how you travel, trips around New Jersey and especially into New York City or Pennsylvania will likely cost more in 2025.

Drivers and mass transit users both saw expenses increase this year, already.

In July, New Jersey Transit enacted a 15% across-the-board fare hike for its trains, light rail and bus lines. The action also set up an increase, months into next year.

Then in September, it was the Delaware River Port Authority's turn. Tolls on the four bridges from NJ to PA (Ben Franklin Bridge, Walt Whitman Bridge, Commodore Barry Bridge and Betsy Ross Bridge) went up by $1 to $6.

The EZ Pass frequent bridge travelers discount remained independent of the increase (cross 18 or more times in a month, save $18).

Here's a look at more than a dozen fare hikes and toll increases — or new fees — to budget for in 2025.

