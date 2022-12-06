Unhappy Holidays – Another big delay at Newark Airport

Weeks after Gov. Phil Murphy marveled at the opulent new Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport during a symbolic ribbon cutting, comes word of yet another delay.

The $2.7 billion terminal will not open this week, as planned.

Officials released a statement saying fire alarm and security systems have yet to pass final testing. Even though those inspections are expected to be completed soon, there were also other concerns.

Airlines were also nervous about opening the brand-new terminal during one of the busiest travel times of the year.

"In response to concerns expressed by airlines about opening a brand-new facility during the peak holiday travel period, the Port Authority will open the new Terminal A to the public in early January," said Port Authority Director of Corporate Communications Thomas Pietrykoski.

From uniquely New Jersey concessions to innovative public art installations and world-class facilities, Terminal A is revolutionizing travel in a state that has always been – and always will be – a model for the rest of the nation to follow. - Gov. Phil Murphy

Construction on the new terminal began in 2018 to address the lack of gates, long security lines and cramped hallways of the old terminal. The previous Terminal A was notoriously hated by travelers.

The first of 33 new gates were to begin accepting aircraft and passengers on Wednesday, Dec. 6, with all of the gates due to open later next year.

Port Authority officials could not give an exact date for the terminal to open, beyond their "early January" statement.

