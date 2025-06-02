⬛ Toddler disappears with luggage at Newark

NEWARK — Some scary moments at Newark Liberty International Airport, when a toddler got onto a moving luggage conveyor belt and disappeared through a chute last week.

On May 28 around 6:28 p.m., Port Authority Police officers working at the airport’s Terminal A were alerted that a 2-year-old child had ducked onto the belt at the JetBlue ticketing counter.

Ticketing counters are located on the terminal's departures level.

The child's parent was trying to rebook a flight, the New York Daily News reported.

Toddler rescued from luggage conveyor belt at Newark Airport (Photo credit: Port Authority of New York and New Jersey)

Officers responded immediately and found the child, unhurt.

The toddler had ridden down to the checked baggage room, which is on the terminal's lower level.

From that room, luggage then is moved along mechanically to X-ray screening.

Emergency Medical Services were requested as a precaution, according to Port Authority officials.

The child’s parents declined further medical attention.

Different child, same age did the same thing in GA

A similar incident six years ago in Georgia also involved a two-year-old child.

In that 2019 case, the boy climbed onto a moving belt at Atlanta's airport and was quickly whisked away through a chute.

His journey was caught on surveillance video and shared by the Washington Post.

When workers caught up to the child in Atlanta, he had suffered a broken hand, the same report said.

