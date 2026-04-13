🚨Man killed after trying to break up pit bull fight in Newark

🚨Three dogs turned on victim, leaving him fatally injured

🚨Owner of the dogs was known to the victim

NEWARK — A man who tried to stop three pit bulls from fighting was attacked and killed by them on Saturday night.

The victim intervened in the dog fight at the Georgia King Village apartments in Newark's Central Ward around 8:25 p.m. before the animals turned on him, according to Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda.

The man escaped the dogs but lost consciousness after being bitten. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

The dogs were owned by someone known to the victim. Animal Control was notified and responded to the scene.

The identities of the victim, the owners, and the fate of the dogs were not disclosed by Miranda.

Dogs owned by an acquaintance; investigation ongoing

Pit bulls in Newark have made headlines in recent years.

In June 2025, a man accused of running an illegal drug lab was charged with animal cruelty after police found multiple social media accounts where he posted deranged videos of his inbred pit bulls killing a red-tailed hawk and a cat.

In September 2024, an 18-month-old girl was mauled to death by a pit bull on Second Avenue in Newark's Central Ward.

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