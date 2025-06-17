NEWARK — He wasn’t just a repeat-offending drug dealer pushing narcotics next to a school, authorities say; he was also a breeder unleashing vicious animals onto the streets of his city.

State prosecutors are coming down hard on an accused operator of a drug production facility who’s also been charged with several counts of animal cruelty.

The evidence against Ibn Lloyd, 38, includes multiple social media accounts where he posted deranged videos of his inbred pit bulls killing a red-tailed hawk and a cat.

Inexplicably, the cruel videos remained visible on the platforms of Facebook, Instagram and YouTube on Tuesday, six months after they were first posted.

Six other people were also charged in the investigation involving raids on the 400 block of South 6th Street in the Clinton Hill section and on the 400 block of Jelliff Avenue on the West Side.

Ibn Lloyd charged with animal cruelty and drug and weapons offenses. (Pit bull photo from SuccaFree Choppa on Facebook)

Before animal cruelty videos, a drug investigation

Investigators began looking into a drug trafficking operation in Newark in November.

They said drug dealing was happening out of the two residences, with the one on South 6th Street being within 1,000 feet of school property.

A May 2 raid on Jelliff Avenue and search of a 2008 Buick Enclave uncovered crack cocaine and paraphernalia, including bulk packaging material and Naloxone strips.

Police also confiscated:

⚫ Interarms Star Firestar M43 handgun

⚫ Ramset powder fastening systems nail gun modified to appear like an automatic weapon

⚫Antique handgun

⚫ Plastic handgun modified by removing the orange tip

⚫ 15-round 9 mm magazine

⚫ 50-round magazine drum with 29 9 mm cartridges

⚫ Four 10-round 9 mm magazines

⚫ Bulletproof vest and two-way radio

Ibn Lloyd charged with animal cruelty and drug and weapons offenses. In screenshot on left, two pit bulls attack a hawk inside a coop. On the right, a pit bull in the street carries a dead cat in its mouth while two other dogs come to sniff it. Ibn Lloyd charged with animal cruelty and drug and weapons offenses. (SuccaFree Choppa on Facebook; succafreeworld on YouTube)

Disturbing pit bull videos

Investigators tied Lloyd to the social media accounts that posted the videos of his dogs viciously attacking the smaller animals.

A video uploaded on Dec. 4 to the Facebook account called SuccaFree Choppa shows two pit bulls inside an enclosed coop with a red-tailed hawk. The caption says “American Bully’s with ‘prey drive.’”

Investigators said it was Lloyd taking the video while encouraging the two dogs to attack and kill the bird, which spread out its wings in a futile attempt to ward off the bloodthirsty canines.

“Get ‘em, Blu,” he said. “Get ‘em, Coco.”

“Good girl,” he says. “Kill it!”

Investigators said the enclosure seen in the video was in the backyard of the South 6th Street residence.

The Facebook page bio says he is an “animal enthusiast,” and many videos show the progress of pit bull breeding, with one video extolling the results of having a male dog breed its mother.

On Dec. 22, video posted on a YouTube channel belonging to @succafreeworld shows pit bulls hunting for a cat trying to hide under a dumpster. In another video, which was also posted to the Instagram account of succafree_choppa, shows one of the pit bulls is shown carrying the carcass of a cat in its mouth.

Some of the comments on the videos complained about the dogs being allowed to kill the animals, but neither the account holder nor the social media companies had taken down any of the videos by the time the state Attorney General’s Office announced the charges on Tuesday.

"The scope of these charges underscores how dangerous this individual is to the community,” State Police Superintendent Pat Callahan said Tuesday.

NJDEP Fish & Wildlife Assistant Commissioner Dave Golden called the cruel videos "appalling."

“Every New Jerseyan should find this blatant disregard for the wellbeing of animals unacceptable," he said. "This type of behavior deepens the resolve of DEP Fish & Wildlife and our Conservation Police Officers to safeguard New Jersey’s wildlife and ensure that violators of animal cruelty laws are held accountable.”

Ibn Lloyd Ibn Lloyd charged with animal cruelty and drug and weapons offenses. (Essex County Jail)

Charges against Ibn Lloyd

🔴 First-degree maintaining or operating a drug production facility

🔴 Second-degree possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

🔴 Third-degree possession of drugs

🔴 Third-degree possession of drugs within 1,000 feet of a school property

🔴 Third- and fourth-degree animal cruelty

🔴 Endangered and Nongame Species Act violation

Lloyd is a regular in the back of police cruisers and courtrooms in Newark. His criminal record includes numerous charges almost every year for offenses related to marijuana, heroin, oxycodone, crack and cocaine, and dealing near school property.

In 2016, he was sentenced to three years in prison for a guilty plea to third-degree burglary.

Also charged in this drug investigation

Aniyah Arrington, 24, of Newark

Kenneth Benbow, 64, of Newark

Jose Thornton, 49, of Newark

Darrell Bullock, 67, of Newark

Darryl Mitchell, 57, of Newark

Terrance Herring, 32, of Newark

Cornelius Utley, 48, of Bloomfield

