☑️Police made arrests Sunday night after a 9 p.m. curfew took effect near Delaney Hall

☑️ Unofficials estimates say between 20 and 46 arrests were made

☑️DHS says family visitation at the ICE detention center has resumed

NEWARK — The first night of a 9 p.m. curfew led to multiple arrests by State Police outside the Delaney Hall ICE detention center on Sunday.

Hundreds of local and state officers in riot and protective gear closed up the perimeter around the facility as the curfew drew near as warnings were given in both English and Spanish. Credentialed members of the media were ushered out of the area as they were subject to the curfew but were able to watch from afar.

New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport said most protesters dispersed by the time the curfew took effect but a group that came with shields, helmets and gas masks “deliberately refused to comply with repeated orders to leave the area and were arrested.”

"Their actions put the public at risk, and I am grateful to law enforcement for de-escalating the situation," Davenport said.

Law enforcement officers detain a protester outside Delaney Hall detention center Sunday, May 31, 2026, in Newark, N.J. Law enforcement officers detain a protester outside Delaney Hall detention center Sunday, May 31, 2026, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Gray) loading...

Estimates vary for the number of arrests

The New York Post reports it witnessed at least 20 arrests of protesters after the perimeter was closed. An individual live streaming from the area told The Gothamist they counted 46 arrests. New Jersey 101.5 has learned the total number of arrests is at least 50, many from out of state.

An official number of arrests had not been disclosed by Homeland Security, State Police or Davenport.

ICE on its X account posted video of several arrests including one titled “ZERO tolerance for rioters” and “If you riot, you will face the consequences. Law and order prevails” as they were put on Essex County Sheriff’s Office buses.

Much of the police action outside Delaney has been led by Newark and State Police. Gov. Mikie Sherrill has said that she does not want Homeland Security to "surge" their forces at the location, fearing violent escalation that could turn deadly.

Family visitation resumes at Delaney Hall

The 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew for a narrow area covering a half-mile area around Delaney Hall was implemented after Davenport said protesters attempted to breach the law enforcement zone, attacked barriers and endangered both protesters and officers on Saturday night.

Both Sherrill and Davenport praised what they described as the overwhelming majority of peaceful protesters while condemning the violence.

Sherrill on Sunday announced a win for protesters with the restoration of family visits for detainees. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said that visitation was only suspended because of violent riots.

"Now that we have a secure perimeter, visitation can resume," the agency said.

ALSO READ: Delaney Hall clashes worsen despite new protest zone

Protesters stand against law enforcement officers outside Delaney Hall detention center Sunday, May 31, 2026, in Newark, N.J. Protesters stand against law enforcement officers outside Delaney Hall detention center Sunday, May 31, 2026, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Gray) loading...

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