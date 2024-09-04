☑️ The toddler was attacked by a pit bull in Newark's Central Ward

☑️ The girl died at University Hospital

☑️ The Prosecutor's Office has not disclosed what prompted the attack

NEWARK — An 18-month girl was mauled to death by a pit bull Tuesday night, the second such attack in Essex County in the past week.

The attack took place on Second Avenue near Wakeman Avenue in Newark's Central Ward around 9:30 p.m., according to a report by RLS Metro Breaking News. The dog continued to bite and attack the girl when officers arrived.

She was taken to University Hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to RLS.

Essex County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Thomas Fennelly in a statement to News 12 said the girl's death was likely the result of the attack but an investigation is ongoing. He did not disclose the exact location of the attack, what may have triggered the dog and who it belongs to.

Fennelly on Wednesday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

Attack seven days ago

East Orange police shot and killed a pit bull after it had attacked three children including a 22-month-old and an adult on Aug. 28.

The pit bull had been caged at a home near Tremont Avenue. When the dog was released, it became agitated and attacked a toddler.

Two other children and an adult in the home tried to intervene, but the dog attacked them as well.

Responding police ultimately had to shoot and kill the dog to end the attack.

Previous reporting by Rick Rickman was used in this report.

