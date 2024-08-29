Pit bull mauls toddler in East Orange, NJ — Police kill dog
A gruesome dog attack in East Orange has left a community in shock.
The pit bull had been caged at a home near Tremont Avenue. When the dog was released, it became agitated and attacked a toddler.
Two other children and an adult in the home tried to intervene, but the dog attacked them as well.
Responding police ultimately had to shoot and kill the dog to end the attack.
A 22-month-old girl suffered severe facial injuries and was rushed to University Hospital in Newark.
RLS Media was the first to report the attack, and says the girl was transported to a different hospital and is expected to survive.
Neighbors tell RLS they have had concerns about the dogs behavior.
It is still not clear what caused the dog to attack.
The investigation is ongoing. No charges have been announced against anyone involved.
