🏛️ A Watchung man was convicted again of murdering the mother of his child.

👩‍🏫 Latrena May was shot on her East Orange porch as police arrived.

🏛️ Prosecutors will again ask for life in prison, when sentencing is held in February.

A 53-year-old New Jersey man has been found guilty for a second time of gunning down the mother of his young child in Essex County.

Over a decade ago, Andre Higgs, of Watchung, attacked his ex-girlfriend at her East Orange home as their 4-year-old daughter slept inside and police arrived on scene, prosecutors said.

Latrena May, a 27-year-old teacher, ran outside and flagged down a police car on May 1, 2015.

Latrena May was killed by her ex Andre Higgs Latrena May was killed by her ex Andre Higgs in 2015 (obits.nj.com) loading...

East Orange shooting unfolded as police rushed to help victim

Higgs shot her three times on the home’s front porch as the arriving officer tried to help.

East Orange Detective Kemon Lee did return fire and struck Higgs’ legs. The convicted killer then barricaded himself in the house for a time before being taken into custody.

Prior domestic violence call foreshadowed fatal attack

Just weeks before her death, May had called 911 in March 2015, saying that Higgs had entered her home, choked and thrown her to the ground in front of their child.

At his first trial, the defense had argued that Lee’s actions caused Higgs to shoot the victim.

In 2017, a jury deliberated for less than two hours before finding Higgs guilty of murder and he was sentenced to life in prison. However, defense attorneys successfully argued they had missed a chance to cross-examine the detective and ask about any prior shootings while he was on duty.

Andre Higgs is convicted of murder for a second time in 2015 killing (ECPO, Townsquare Media Illustration) Andre Higgs is convicted of murder for a second time in 2015 killing (ECPO, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

NJ Supreme Court overturned conviction, leading to retrial

In 2023, the state Supreme Court overturned that conviction and ordered a new trial.

Higgs was retried and convicted again of first-degree murder and second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun.

He was then also convicted of two other unlawful weapons possession charges.

Higgs faces a new term of 30 years to life in prison, when sentenced on Feb. 26.

Prosecutors would again be recommending a life sentence.

Prosecutors praise witnesses, officer called a hero

“This second conviction for murder for Andre Higgs was possible only because of the brave witnesses who once again came forward to testify about the defendant’s callous actions,” Deputy Chief Assistant Prosecutor Justin Edwab said in a written release.

“As we said in 2017 and repeat today, Detective Kemon Lee was a hero that day for responding to Latrena May and attempting to save her from the grip of her abuser,” Edwab added.

“We thank Ms. May’s family for their unwavering faith in this office and the judicial system throughout this lengthy process,” Assistant Prosecutor Tehilla Cohen also said.

