NJ man convicted of murder in pregnant ex-girlfriend’s shooting death

NJ woman murdered in Edison by ex (Tayeesha Harris-Webb via GoFundMe, Google Maps)

A Plainfield man has been convicted of murdering his pregnant ex-girlfriend over four years ago.

Shakir Tyler, who turns 46 on Feb. 8, was found guilty by a jury of the first-degree murder of 35-year-old Tayeesha Webb, of Edison.

After a two-week trial, Tyler was also found guilty of unlawful possession of a handgun and possession of a handgun for an unlawful purpose.

On Sept. 4, 2021, Webb, a mother of five children, was gunned down outside her home along Wintergreen Avenue West.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

Tyler was tracked down to Pennsylvania, where he surrendered to Allentown Police.

He faces between 35 years to life in prison, when sentenced on May first in Superior Court in Middlesex County.

