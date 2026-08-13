TRENTON — Eight people, including six from New Jersey, have pleaded guilty in a conspiracy to defraud banks by depositing millions of dollars in stolen checks and withdrawing the funds, according to the U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey.

According to documents filed in the case, from March 2023 to June 2025, the defendants conspired to deposit stolen checks, including U.S. Treasury checks, at various banks across the Garden State and Pennsylvania, U.S. Attorney Robert Frazer said.

Conspiracy involved more than $11 million in stolen checks

The eight individuals impersonated the businesses listed as payees on the stolen checks, often by acquiring business documents in the names of the payees.

Once they opened fake bank accounts, they deposited or attempted to deposit over 100 stolen Treasury and commercial checks totaling over $11 million, Frazer confirmed.

Many of the Treasury checks were refunds issued as Employee Retention Credits, a program the IRS created during the COVID-19 pandemic to encourage businesses to retain employees.

Six New Jersey residents among those who pleaded guilty

The individuals who pleaded guilty before a U.S. District Judge in Trenton federal court are as follows:

⚫ Britany Brown, 39, of Philadelphia

⚫ Clarence Semmon, 42, of Trenton

⚫ Joseph Graves-Carmichael, 43, of Trenton

⚫ Andrew Hooper, 38, of New Brunswick

⚫ Thomas Lee, 56, of Beverly

⚫ Patricia Kearse, 47 of Philadelphia

⚫ Shabazz Rouzard, 34, of Ewing

⚫ John Gerard Ebert, 42, of Hamilton

Each pleaded guilty to a one-count information charging them with conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

They face up to 30 years in prison and up to $1 million in fines.

Sentencing is in December.

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