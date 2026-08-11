⭐ Twenty-one New Jersey educators have been named County Teachers of the Year for 2026-27.

➡️ The honorees were recognized Tuesday at The College of New Jersey in Ewing.

➡️ One of the 21 will be selected as New Jersey’s State Teacher of the Year this fall.

State education officials have announced all 21 of New Jersey’s County Teachers of the Year for the 2026-2027 school year.

On Tuesday, the educators were recognized at an awards ceremony at The College of New Jersey in Ewing.

How New Jersey picks its top teacher

Individual schools select their teachers of the year, who are then eligible to apply for County Teacher of the Year through the Governor’s Educator of the Year Program.

A panel of educators will select the State Teacher of the Year from among these 21 honorees, based on written applications, video submissions, and interviews with the top finalists.

That announcement is set to take place this fall, once classes are in session.

The New Jersey Teacher of the Year goes on to compete for the title of National Teacher of the Year.

21 teachers will represent New Jersey's public schools

As part of their honors, each County Teacher of the Year will network with colleagues and serve as ambassadors for New Jersey’s public schools during the school year for 2026-2027.

“The County Teachers of the Year exemplify the excellence, creativity, and dedication that define the teaching profession in New Jersey,” state Commissioner of Education Dr. Lily Laux said in a written statement.

“School can change the trajectory of a child’s life – and great teachers are the heart of that change, providing students with meaningful learning opportunities that make them feel safe, supported, and successful. We are proud to celebrate these educators and the positive influence they have on countless students and families.”

Atlantic County

(NJDOE via Facebook, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) Atlantic County teacher of the year 2026 Kimberley Briles

Kimberley Briles, Social Studies Teacher

Cedar Creek High School, Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District

Bergen County

Bergen County teacher Thomas Villa (NJDOE via Facebook, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) NJ county educators of the year for 2026-2027 (NJDOE via Facebook, Canva)

Thomas Villa, Science Teacher

Northern Valley Regional High School at Old Tappan, Northern Valley Regional High School District

Burlington County

Burlington County teacher Joseph Latigona (NJDOE via Facebook, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) NJ county educators of the year for 2026-2027 (NJDOE via Facebook, Canva)

Joseph Latigona, Criminal Justice Teacher

Medford Campus, Burlington County Institute of Technology

Camden County

Camden County teacher Ana Sánchez Hernández (NJDOE via Facebook, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) NJ county educators of the year for 2026-2027 (NJDOE via Facebook, Canva)

Ana Sánchez Hernández, Spanish Teacher

Haddonfield Middle School, Haddonfield School District

Cape May County

Cape May County teacher Carly Crisanti (NJDOE via Facebook, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) NJ county educators of the year for 2026-2027 (NJDOE via Facebook, Canva)

Carly Crisanti, Art Teacher

Lower Cape May Regional High School, Lower Cape May Regional School District

Cumberland County

Cumberland County teacher Jeffrey Martine (NJDOE via Facebook, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) NJ county educators of the year for 2026-2027 (NJDOE via Facebook, Canva)

Jeffrey Martine, Gifted & Talented Teacher

Anthony Rossi Elementary School, Vineland School District

(Mr. Martine now teaches at Vineland High School)

Essex County

Essex County teacher Carla Ferreira (NJDOE via Facebook, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) NJ county educators of the year for 2026-2027 (NJDOE via Facebook, Canva)

Carla Ferreira, English Language Arts Teacher

Newark School of Architecture & Interior Design, Newark School District

Gloucester County

Gloucester County teacher Pamela DeRose (NJDOE via Facebook, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) NJ county educators of the year for 2026-2027 (NJDOE via Facebook, Canva)

Pamela DeRose, Art Teacher

Delsea Regional High School, Delsea Regional School District

Hudson County

Hudson County teacher Shelly Witham (NJDOE via Facebook, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) NJ county educators of the year for 2026-2027 (NJDOE via Facebook, Canva)

Shelly Witham, Earth and Environmental Science Teacher

High Tech High School, Hudson County Schools of Technology

Hunterdon County

Hunterdon County teacher Gretchen Biedermann (NJDOE via Facebook, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) NJ county educators of the year for 2026-2027 (NJDOE via Facebook, Canva)

Gretchen Biedermann, Special Education Teacher

J.P. Case Middle School, Flemington-Raritan School District

Mercer County

Mercer County teacher Jennifer Vogel (NJDOE via Facebook, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) NJ county educators of the year for 2026-2027 (NJDOE via Facebook, Canva)

Jennifer Vogel, STEM Teacher

Melvin H. Kreps Middle School, East Windsor Regional School District

Middlesex County

Middlesex County teacher Jessica Miele (NJDOE via Facebook, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) NJ county educators of the year for 2026-2027 (NJDOE via Facebook, Canva)

Jessica Miele, 3rd Grade Teacher

James Monroe Elementary School, Edison Township School District

Monmouth County

Monmouth County teacher Megan Watts (NJDOE via Facebook, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) NJ county educators of the year for 2026-2027 (NJDOE via Facebook, Canva)

Megan Watts, Mathematics Teacher

Manalapan-Englishtown Middle School, Manalapan-Englishtown Regional School District

Morris County

Morris County teacher Hannah Olmo (NJDOE via Facebook, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) NJ county educators of the year for 2026-2027 (NJDOE via Facebook, Canva)

Hannah Olmo, Dance Teacher

Dover High School, Dover School District

Ocean County

Ocean County teacher Angela Germano (NJDOE via Facebook, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) NJ county educators of the year for 2026-2027 (NJDOE via Facebook, Canva)

Angela Germano, English Language Arts Teacher

Toms River Intermediate East, Toms River Regional School District

Passaic County

Passaic County teacher Gemmerton Reyes (NJDOE via Facebook, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) NJ county educators of the year for 2026-2027 (NJDOE via Facebook, Canva)

Gemmerton Reyes, TV Video Production Teacher

Manchester Regional High School, Manchester Regional High School District

Salem County

Salem County teacher Michelle Schnetzler (NJDOE via Facebook, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) NJ county educators of the year for 2026-2027 (NJDOE via Facebook, Canva)

Michelle Schnetzler, Special Education Teacher

Paul W. Carleton Elementary School, Penns Grove - Carneys Point Regional School District

Somerset County

Somerset County teacher Neil Thompson (NJDOE via Facebook, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) NJ county educators of the year for 2026-2027 (NJDOE via Facebook, Canva)

Neil Thompson, Social Studies Teacher

North Plainfield High School, North Plainfield School District

Sussex County

Sussex County teacher James McKowen (NJDOE via Facebook, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) NJ county educators of the year for 2026-2027 (NJDOE via Facebook, Canva)

James McKowen, Computer Science Teacher

Hopatcong High School, Hopatcong Borough School District

Union County

Union County teacher Alice Debowski (NJDOE via Facebook, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) NJ county educators of the year for 2026-2027 (NJDOE via Facebook, Canva)

Alice Debowski, Special Education Teacher

J. Christian Bollwage Finance Academy, Elizabeth School District

Warren County

Warren County teacher Melissa Arrambide (NJDOE via Facebook, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) NJ county educators of the year for 2026-2027 (NJDOE via Facebook, Canva)

Melissa Arrambide, 2nd Grade Teacher

Mountain Villa School, Allamuchy Township School District

LOOK: Popular children's books published the year you were born Stacker compiled a list of popular children's books published every year between 1920 and 2021 based on librarian and teacher polls, top 100 roundups in media like Time magazine and the BBC, book critic reviews, interviews with children's book authors, and lists of award-winning literature for young readers. Gallery Credit: Joni Sweet

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom