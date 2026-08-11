NJ names 21 County Teachers of the Year — one will take the top honor

NJ names 21 County Teachers of the Year — one will take the top honor

NJ county educators of the year for 2026-2027 (NJDOE via Facebook, Canva)

⭐ Twenty-one New Jersey educators have been named County Teachers of the Year for 2026-27.

➡️ The honorees were recognized Tuesday at The College of New Jersey in Ewing.

➡️ One of the 21 will be selected as New Jersey’s State Teacher of the Year this fall.

State education officials have announced all 21 of New Jersey’s County Teachers of the Year for the 2026-2027 school year.

On Tuesday, the educators were recognized at an awards ceremony at The College of New Jersey in Ewing.

How New Jersey picks its top teacher

Individual schools select their teachers of the year, who are then eligible to apply for County Teacher of the Year through the Governor’s Educator of the Year Program.

A panel of educators will select the State Teacher of the Year from among these 21 honorees, based on written applications, video submissions, and interviews with the top finalists.

That announcement is set to take place this fall, once classes are in session.

The New Jersey Teacher of the Year goes on to compete for the title of National Teacher of the Year.

21 teachers will represent New Jersey's public schools

As part of their honors, each County Teacher of the Year will network with colleagues and serve as ambassadors for New Jersey’s public schools during the school year for 2026-2027.

“The County Teachers of the Year exemplify the excellence, creativity, and dedication that define the teaching profession in New Jersey,” state Commissioner of Education Dr. Lily Laux said in a written statement.

“School can change the trajectory of a child’s life – and great teachers are the heart of that change, providing students with meaningful learning opportunities that make them feel safe, supported, and successful. We are proud to celebrate these educators and the positive influence they have on countless students and families.”

Atlantic County

Atlantic County teacher of the year 2026 Kimberley Briles
(NJDOE via Facebook, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration)

Kimberley Briles, Social Studies Teacher
Cedar Creek High School, Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District

Bergen County

NJ county educators of the year for 2026-2027 (NJDOE via Facebook, Canva)
Bergen County teacher Thomas Villa (NJDOE via Facebook, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration)

Thomas Villa, Science Teacher
Northern Valley Regional High School at Old Tappan, Northern Valley Regional High School District

Burlington County

NJ county educators of the year for 2026-2027 (NJDOE via Facebook, Canva)
Burlington County teacher Joseph Latigona (NJDOE via Facebook, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration)

Joseph Latigona, Criminal Justice Teacher
Medford Campus, Burlington County Institute of Technology

Camden County

NJ county educators of the year for 2026-2027 (NJDOE via Facebook, Canva)
Camden County teacher Ana Sánchez Hernández (NJDOE via Facebook, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration)

Ana Sánchez Hernández, Spanish Teacher
Haddonfield Middle School, Haddonfield School District

Cape May County

NJ county educators of the year for 2026-2027 (NJDOE via Facebook, Canva)
Cape May County teacher Carly Crisanti (NJDOE via Facebook, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration)

Carly Crisanti, Art Teacher
Lower Cape May Regional High School, Lower Cape May Regional School District

Cumberland County

NJ county educators of the year for 2026-2027 (NJDOE via Facebook, Canva)
Cumberland County teacher Jeffrey Martine (NJDOE via Facebook, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration)

Jeffrey Martine, Gifted & Talented Teacher
Anthony Rossi Elementary School, Vineland School District
(Mr. Martine now teaches at Vineland High School)

Essex County

NJ county educators of the year for 2026-2027 (NJDOE via Facebook, Canva)
Essex County teacher Carla Ferreira (NJDOE via Facebook, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration)

Carla Ferreira, English Language Arts Teacher
Newark School of Architecture & Interior Design, Newark School District

Gloucester County

NJ county educators of the year for 2026-2027 (NJDOE via Facebook, Canva)
Gloucester County teacher Pamela DeRose (NJDOE via Facebook, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration)

Pamela DeRose, Art Teacher
Delsea Regional High School, Delsea Regional School District

Hudson County

NJ county educators of the year for 2026-2027 (NJDOE via Facebook, Canva)
Hudson County teacher Shelly Witham (NJDOE via Facebook, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration)

Shelly Witham, Earth and Environmental Science Teacher
High Tech High School, Hudson County Schools of Technology

Hunterdon County

NJ county educators of the year for 2026-2027 (NJDOE via Facebook, Canva)
Hunterdon County teacher Gretchen Biedermann (NJDOE via Facebook, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration)

Gretchen Biedermann, Special Education Teacher
J.P. Case Middle School, Flemington-Raritan School District

Mercer County

NJ county educators of the year for 2026-2027 (NJDOE via Facebook, Canva)
Mercer County teacher Jennifer Vogel (NJDOE via Facebook, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration)

Jennifer Vogel, STEM Teacher
Melvin H. Kreps Middle School, East Windsor Regional School District

Middlesex County

NJ county educators of the year for 2026-2027 (NJDOE via Facebook, Canva)
Middlesex County teacher Jessica Miele (NJDOE via Facebook, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration)

Jessica Miele, 3rd Grade Teacher
James Monroe Elementary School, Edison Township School District

Monmouth County

NJ county educators of the year for 2026-2027 (NJDOE via Facebook, Canva)
Monmouth County teacher Megan Watts (NJDOE via Facebook, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration)

Megan Watts, Mathematics Teacher
Manalapan-Englishtown Middle School, Manalapan-Englishtown Regional School District

Morris County

NJ county educators of the year for 2026-2027 (NJDOE via Facebook, Canva)
Morris County teacher Hannah Olmo (NJDOE via Facebook, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration)

Hannah Olmo, Dance Teacher
Dover High School, Dover School District

Ocean County

NJ county educators of the year for 2026-2027 (NJDOE via Facebook, Canva)
Ocean County teacher Angela Germano (NJDOE via Facebook, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration)

Angela Germano, English Language Arts Teacher
Toms River Intermediate East, Toms River Regional School District

Passaic County

NJ county educators of the year for 2026-2027 (NJDOE via Facebook, Canva)
Passaic County teacher Gemmerton Reyes (NJDOE via Facebook, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration)

Gemmerton Reyes, TV Video Production Teacher
Manchester Regional High School, Manchester Regional High School District

Salem County

NJ county educators of the year for 2026-2027 (NJDOE via Facebook, Canva)
Salem County teacher Michelle Schnetzler (NJDOE via Facebook, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration)

Michelle Schnetzler, Special Education Teacher
Paul W. Carleton Elementary School, Penns Grove - Carneys Point Regional School District

Somerset County

NJ county educators of the year for 2026-2027 (NJDOE via Facebook, Canva)
Somerset County teacher Neil Thompson (NJDOE via Facebook, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration)

Neil Thompson, Social Studies Teacher
North Plainfield High School, North Plainfield School District

Sussex County

NJ county educators of the year for 2026-2027 (NJDOE via Facebook, Canva)
Sussex County teacher James McKowen (NJDOE via Facebook, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration)

James McKowen, Computer Science Teacher
Hopatcong High School, Hopatcong Borough School District

Union County

NJ county educators of the year for 2026-2027 (NJDOE via Facebook, Canva)
Union County teacher Alice Debowski (NJDOE via Facebook, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration)

Alice Debowski, Special Education Teacher
J. Christian Bollwage Finance Academy, Elizabeth School District

Warren County

NJ county educators of the year for 2026-2027 (NJDOE via Facebook, Canva)
Warren County teacher Melissa Arrambide (NJDOE via Facebook, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration)

Melissa Arrambide, 2nd Grade Teacher
Mountain Villa School, Allamuchy Township School District

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