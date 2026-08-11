NJ names 21 County Teachers of the Year — one will take the top honor
⭐ Twenty-one New Jersey educators have been named County Teachers of the Year for 2026-27.
➡️ The honorees were recognized Tuesday at The College of New Jersey in Ewing.
➡️ One of the 21 will be selected as New Jersey’s State Teacher of the Year this fall.
State education officials have announced all 21 of New Jersey’s County Teachers of the Year for the 2026-2027 school year.
On Tuesday, the educators were recognized at an awards ceremony at The College of New Jersey in Ewing.
How New Jersey picks its top teacher
Individual schools select their teachers of the year, who are then eligible to apply for County Teacher of the Year through the Governor’s Educator of the Year Program.
A panel of educators will select the State Teacher of the Year from among these 21 honorees, based on written applications, video submissions, and interviews with the top finalists.
That announcement is set to take place this fall, once classes are in session.
The New Jersey Teacher of the Year goes on to compete for the title of National Teacher of the Year.
21 teachers will represent New Jersey's public schools
As part of their honors, each County Teacher of the Year will network with colleagues and serve as ambassadors for New Jersey’s public schools during the school year for 2026-2027.
“The County Teachers of the Year exemplify the excellence, creativity, and dedication that define the teaching profession in New Jersey,” state Commissioner of Education Dr. Lily Laux said in a written statement.
“School can change the trajectory of a child’s life – and great teachers are the heart of that change, providing students with meaningful learning opportunities that make them feel safe, supported, and successful. We are proud to celebrate these educators and the positive influence they have on countless students and families.”
Atlantic County
Kimberley Briles, Social Studies Teacher
Cedar Creek High School, Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District
Bergen County
Thomas Villa, Science Teacher
Northern Valley Regional High School at Old Tappan, Northern Valley Regional High School District
Burlington County
Joseph Latigona, Criminal Justice Teacher
Medford Campus, Burlington County Institute of Technology
Camden County
Ana Sánchez Hernández, Spanish Teacher
Haddonfield Middle School, Haddonfield School District
Cape May County
Carly Crisanti, Art Teacher
Lower Cape May Regional High School, Lower Cape May Regional School District
Cumberland County
Jeffrey Martine, Gifted & Talented Teacher
Anthony Rossi Elementary School, Vineland School District
(Mr. Martine now teaches at Vineland High School)
Essex County
Carla Ferreira, English Language Arts Teacher
Newark School of Architecture & Interior Design, Newark School District
Gloucester County
Pamela DeRose, Art Teacher
Delsea Regional High School, Delsea Regional School District
Hudson County
Shelly Witham, Earth and Environmental Science Teacher
High Tech High School, Hudson County Schools of Technology
Hunterdon County
Gretchen Biedermann, Special Education Teacher
J.P. Case Middle School, Flemington-Raritan School District
Mercer County
Jennifer Vogel, STEM Teacher
Melvin H. Kreps Middle School, East Windsor Regional School District
Middlesex County
Jessica Miele, 3rd Grade Teacher
James Monroe Elementary School, Edison Township School District
Monmouth County
Megan Watts, Mathematics Teacher
Manalapan-Englishtown Middle School, Manalapan-Englishtown Regional School District
Morris County
Hannah Olmo, Dance Teacher
Dover High School, Dover School District
Ocean County
Angela Germano, English Language Arts Teacher
Toms River Intermediate East, Toms River Regional School District
Passaic County
Gemmerton Reyes, TV Video Production Teacher
Manchester Regional High School, Manchester Regional High School District
Salem County
Michelle Schnetzler, Special Education Teacher
Paul W. Carleton Elementary School, Penns Grove - Carneys Point Regional School District
Somerset County
Neil Thompson, Social Studies Teacher
North Plainfield High School, North Plainfield School District
Sussex County
James McKowen, Computer Science Teacher
Hopatcong High School, Hopatcong Borough School District
Union County
Alice Debowski, Special Education Teacher
J. Christian Bollwage Finance Academy, Elizabeth School District
Warren County
Melissa Arrambide, 2nd Grade Teacher
Mountain Villa School, Allamuchy Township School District
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